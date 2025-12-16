Carpet cleaner BRC 30/15 C

The Kärcher BRC 30/15 C carpet extractor is designed for fast and economical spray extraction cleaning of small areas, and is ideal for spot cleaning of carpets. Features I-Capsolation pre-spray for extra powerful cleaning. Economical and compact, this machine provides superior cleaning performance in an innovative, easy-to-use design.

Features and benefits
Powerful cleaning performance
  • Roller brush assists with fibre-deep cleaning.
  • Floating roller brush for uniform cleaning performance.
  • Fibres are aligned and ensure a uniform appearance.
Compact dimensions
  • Ideal for areas between 200 and 800 m².
  • Easy storage.
  • Easy to transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Area performance (deep cleaning / intermediate cleaning iCapsol) (m²/h) 150
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 300 / 30
Spray pressure for deep cleaning (bar) 3.9
Spray rate for deep cleaning (l/min) 1.4
Working width, vacuuming (cm) 315
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 15 / 17
Turbine capacity (W) 1300
Motor rating of brush motor (W) 76
Weight without accessories (kg) 36
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 40.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (cm) 920 x 360 x 750

Scope of supply

  • Number of rollers: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Work direction: Backwards
Videos
Accessories