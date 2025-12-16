Carpet cleaner BRC 30/15 C
The Kärcher BRC 30/15 C carpet extractor is designed for fast and economical spray extraction cleaning of small areas, and is ideal for spot cleaning of carpets. Features I-Capsolation pre-spray for extra powerful cleaning. Economical and compact, this machine provides superior cleaning performance in an innovative, easy-to-use design.
Features and benefits
Powerful cleaning performance
- Roller brush assists with fibre-deep cleaning.
- Floating roller brush for uniform cleaning performance.
- Fibres are aligned and ensure a uniform appearance.
Compact dimensions
- Ideal for areas between 200 and 800 m².
- Easy storage.
- Easy to transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Area performance (deep cleaning / intermediate cleaning iCapsol) (m²/h)
|150
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|300 / 30
|Spray pressure for deep cleaning (bar)
|3.9
|Spray rate for deep cleaning (l/min)
|1.4
|Working width, vacuuming (cm)
|315
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|15 / 17
|Turbine capacity (W)
|1300
|Motor rating of brush motor (W)
|76
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|36
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|40.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (cm)
|920 x 360 x 750
Scope of supply
- Number of rollers: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Work direction: Backwards