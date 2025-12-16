It easy to see why the Cadet 7 is such a popular extractor. It has proven itself as a reliable, robust machine that deep cleans carpets to like-new. Operator controls are intuitive and ergonomic for hours of pain-free operation. • Brilliant deep clean • Efficiently deep cleans carpet • Floating vacuum shoe follows the contour of the carpet for superior recovery • Brush setting easily adjusts to eight cleaning positions for maximum performance and a storage position increases brush life Unmatched value • The deep cleaning value choice • Robust design built for reliability Easy-to-use • No-hose design makes it simple to fill and empty • Intuitive controls make training a breeze • Ergonomic design reduces operator fatigue • Accessory tools easily attach to quick-connect ports for cleaning upholstery, stairs, and other detail areas