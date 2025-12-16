Carpet cleaner Cadet 7
Nothing matches the value and ease of use of the Cadet 7 self-contained extractor.
It easy to see why the Cadet 7 is such a popular extractor. It has proven itself as a reliable, robust machine that deep cleans carpets to like-new. Operator controls are intuitive and ergonomic for hours of pain-free operation. • Brilliant deep clean • Efficiently deep cleans carpet • Floating vacuum shoe follows the contour of the carpet for superior recovery • Brush setting easily adjusts to eight cleaning positions for maximum performance and a storage position increases brush life Unmatched value • The deep cleaning value choice • Robust design built for reliability Easy-to-use • No-hose design makes it simple to fill and empty • Intuitive controls make training a breeze • Ergonomic design reduces operator fatigue • Accessory tools easily attach to quick-connect ports for cleaning upholstery, stairs, and other detail areas
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Working width (mm)
|380
|Detergent solution capacity (l)
|max. 26
|Dirty water container capacity (l)
|26.5
|Pump pressure (g/cm²)
|6329
|Water consumption (l/s)
|0.05
|Operating noise level (dB(A))
|70
|Cable length (m)
|15.2
|Weight (kg)
|41.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1040 x 444 x 864