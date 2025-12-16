The ergonomic design and intuitive control panel make this a very user-friendly model. Its powerful vac motor and floating vac shoe ensure that your floors are restored to like-new condition. • Work smarter, not harder • Flip handle for push or pull operation to increase extraction productivity • Convenient fingertip controls for operator comfort • Recovery tank lifts off for easy dumping • Easy fill tank • Intuitive controls for quick training • Ergonomic design reduces operator fatigue • Accessory tools easily attach to quick-connect ports for cleaning upholstery, stairs, and other detail areas Brighten your floors • Powerfully cleans even the dirtiest of carpets • Floating vacuum shoe follows the contour of the carpet for superior recovery • Brush setting easily adjusts to eight cleaning positions for maximum performance and a storage position increases brush life A solid investment • Deep extraction performance • Durable design • Powerful three stage, bypass, 1.5 hp vac motor • Optional hard floor cleaning kit increases versatility and value.