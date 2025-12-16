When you need to quickly remove spots there is not a more convenient and easy to use option. Designed to be portable and lightweight, this machine features 1.16 hp motor and a 55 psi pump to clean deep down into the carpet. It also accommodates a variety of tools for any spot or fabric type. • Easy spot removal • Convenient two gallon capacity and well-balanced design provide quick and easy cleaning of carpet spots/stains • Lightweight and portable design makes above-the-floor extraction easy Powerful results • 1.16 hp vacuum motor and 55 psi pump provide more aggressive cleaning and drying power User-friendly features • Accommodates a variety of accessory tools to simplify small area and upholstery cleaning • Translucent recovery tank enables user to monitor recovery water level. • Deluxe model includes standard Presto 3 Hand Tool and the Double Dry™ Hand Tool. The Double Dry™ Hand Tool uses an enclosed jet spray to prevent over spray and dual vacuum ports for bi-directional cleaning and superior water recovery. Features a built-in brush for more aggressive cleaning. • Clear view hand tool shows cleaning results