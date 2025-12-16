Robust, durable and powerful with cordless flexibility: our Puzzi 2/1 Bp battery-powered spray extraction cleaner. This portable battery-powered spray extraction machine can also be used for spot cleaning and stain removal, making light work of fresh or dried-on stains on textiles such as upholstered chairs, sofas, car seats and much more. The Puzzi 2/1 Bp removes all stains in no time at all thanks to its outstanding vacuuming performance, which also ensures fast drying times. Thanks to its compact design, low weight and ergonomic carrying handle, the machine is easy to carry one-handed. For the best stain removal results, the cleaning solution is pressurised and sprayed deep into the textile fibres before being vacuumed back up together with the loosened dirt. Supplied as standard: upholstery nozzle, spray/suction hose, separate containers for fresh and dirty water and integrated accessory storage. When ordering this machine version, please bear in mind that the powerful 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery and the corresponding fast charger must be ordered separately.