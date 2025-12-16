Spray extraction machine Puzzi 30/4
The Puzzi 30/4 spray extraction machine is the cost-effective cleaning solution for large textile surfaces and ensures that work is ergonomic, fatigue-free and time-saving.
With a noise level of 66 dB(A), the Puzzi 30/4 spray extraction cleaner is the quietest wet vacuum cleaner in its class and ideal for low-noise cleaning. With 30 litre fresh water capacity and a 350 mm floor nozzle, this innovative spray extraction cleaner is especially suitable for cleaning large carpet areas. The machine design focuses on ergonomic, stress-free and time-saving cleaning. The EASY Operation concept and the ergonomic upright stance make handling much easier. The learning curve is short thanks to easily understandable pictograms. The dirty water tank is removable, and the handle and shape of the tank are designed for ergonomic carrying. The tank is easy to clean, which also makes it suitable for filling the fresh water tank. The short setup period saves time and money. The drying time with this machine is up to 30% shorter than with competitive products. This is partiallydue to the flexible suction lip, which always assures an optimal suction angle. The Puzzi 30/4 is easy to carry, even when lying flat with a full fresh water tank, and its large castor wheels make it easy to transport over stairs.
Features and benefits
Power outlet for PW 30The integrated socket enables flexible use of the PW 30/1 without an additional power source. When not in use, the socket is effectively protected by an automatically closing flap. The PW 30/1 improves the area performance, cleans the pile with a rotating brush and aligns it in one direction.
Removable dirty water tankTo protect against dirt, the waste water tank handle is attached to the outside. The dirty water tank is easy to remove and can also be used for filling the fresh water tank. A short description on the rear of the waste water tank explains the work process in a way that is easy to understand.
Extremely quietAt just 66 dB(A), the Puzzi 30/4 is the quietest wet vacuum cleaner of its kind. Thanks to the low volume level, the machine can be used anywhere, even during business hours and in hotels. The low noise emissions protect the operator and allow longer work intervals.
Large tank volume
- Even with a full 30 litre fresh water tank, the Puzzi 30/4 can be easily transported lying on its back.
- An integrated filling level indicator shows the operator the current fresh water level at all times.
- The fresh water filter protects the components and can be removed and cleaned with no tools required.
User-friendly EASY Operation operating concept
Large transport wheels
- Thanks to the large wheels, the Puzzi 30/4 is easy to manoeuvre, even when completely full.
- Smooth-running wheels with a 30 cm diameter.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|60 - 75
|Air flow (l/s)
|74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25.4
|Spray rate (l/min)
|3
|Spray pressure (bar)
|4
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|30 / 15
|Turbine capacity (W)
|1200
|Pump capacity (W)
|70
|Voltage (V)
|110 / 127
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Cable length (m)
|15
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|26
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|590 x 470 x 783
Scope of supply
- spray/suction hose: 4 m
- Floor nozzle: 350 mm
- spray/suction gun
- spray/suction tube: 1 Piece(s), 700 mm, Stainless steel
Equipment
- nozzle mouthpiece: Floor nozzle, Yellow