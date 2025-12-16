Karcher's Puzzi 50/14 E is a powerful and versatile 200 PSI box and wand portable carpet extractor. The Puzzi 50/14 E is equipped with an 1,850 W internal water heater for additional cleaning power. The adjustable 0-200 PSI spray pressures provides the versatility to clean delicate upholstery and the power to clean the dirtiest carpet. The large 12" wheels and compact size make it easy to move around your facility or transport between job sites. The easy fill, no-spill 13-gallon solution tank and 11-gallon recovery tank provide enough volume for large areas. Top mounted 3" casters simplify the loading and unloading process. Onboard bucket and solution storage keeps everything conveniently within reach and allows the operator to work efficiently.