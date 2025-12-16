Robust, long-lasting, efficient: The Puzzi 8/1 spray extraction cleaner from Kärcher impressively cleans upholstery and removes stains from textile surfaces with outstanding and hygienic cleaning results and high efficiency. The compact spray extraction machine sprays the cleaning solution deep into the textile fibres and then removes it again with the dislodged dirt. This excellent back suction performance also ensures quick drying and means that the textile surfaces can be used again quickly – ideal for the high demands of cleaning professionals in the hotel and hospitality sector or in vehicle interior cleaning. The standard, extra-short upholstery nozzle for convenient, ergonomic cleaning of narrow spaces can also be used. Thanks to its very low weight and ergonomic carrying handle, the spray extraction cleaner can easily be transported with one hand. Large pushbuttons that can be operated by hand or foot also increase convenience for the user. The appliance lid and the hand nozzle are transparent for a better view of the dirty water.