RM 110 Scale Inhibitor RTU (4x1 gallon)
This ready-to-use product is made from heat-resistant organic and inorganic salts. Its stabilizing action on the minerals is based on its ability to impede the growth of mineral deposits.
Pump and Coil Protectant is a multi-component product made from heat-resistant organic and inorganic salts. Its stabilizing action on the minerals, which causes hardness in water, is based on its ability to impede the growth of mineral deposits. This product is proprietary to machines that have a built in dispenser for this product. Keeps your machine running efficiently with optimum performance and reliability.