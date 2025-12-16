Dry ice blaster IB 15/120 *CA
Features and benefits
Nozzle case holder
- Blasting spray nozzles and tools are always at hand on the machine.
- The nozzle case is attached to the side of the machine to protect it from dirt.
Outstanding mobility
- Optimum balancing of the device for convenient manoeuvring on uneven terrain.
- Bars at the front and rear of the device make it easy to negotiate stairs.
Automatic residual ice discharge
- The ability to empty the residual ice tank at the touch of a button prevents the device from icing up once work is complete.
- The machine does not freeze.
GFRP dry ice container
- Optimum insulation of the dry ice.
- No condensation.
- No icing up of the machine.
Efficient airflow in the device
- The dry ice is transported from the device to the nozzle without any damage.
- Ultimate cleaning performance at the nozzle.
Integrated ground strap coil
- Easy earthing of the object being blasted.
- Protection from arcing from the user to the object.
- Improved jet convenience.
Integrated oil and water separator
- No icing up of the device.
Refined trigger gun holder
- The trigger gun is always perfectly stored.
- Ideal position (e.g., for changing the nozzles).
Integrated storage compartment for nozzles and tools
- Everything always to hand – directly on the device.
Specifications
Technical data
|Connected load (kW)
|0.6
|Compressed air connection
|Claw coupling (DIN 3238)
|Casing / frame
|Stainless steel (1.4301)
|Cable length (m)
|7
|Air pressure (bar)
|2 - 16
|Air quality
|Dry & oil-free
|Air flow (m³/min)
|2 - 12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|125
|Dry ice capacity (kg)
|40
|Dry ice pellets (diameter) (mm)
|3
|Dry ice consumption (kg/h)
|30 - 120
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|96
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|119
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1000 x 800 x 1300
Scope of supply
- Nozzle case with foam insert
- Grease for nozzle threads
- Flat jet nozzle
- Flat jet nozzle insert: 8 mm
- Open-end wrench (for changing nozzles): 2 Piece(s)
- Round spray nozzle, XL, long
- Spray hose with electrical control cable and quick coupling
- Jet gun (ergonomic and safe)
Equipment
- Ice quantity adjusted on the jet gun itself
- Air pressure set on the jet gun itself
- "Air only" or "Air and ice" switch on the trigger gun
- Electronic control unit
- Includes ground strap coil
- Oil and water separator
Application areas
- Cleaning of moulds and casting tools
- Deburring plastic parts
- Cleaning forging tools
- Cleaning of filling systems and mixing plants
- Cleaning of conveyor, transport and handling systems
- Cleaning ovens
- Cleaning printing presses and their peripherals
- Cleaning woodworking machines
- Cleaning generators, turbines, control cabinets and heat exchangers