Dry ice blaster IB 15/120 *CA

Features and benefits
Nozzle case holder
  • Blasting spray nozzles and tools are always at hand on the machine.
  • The nozzle case is attached to the side of the machine to protect it from dirt.
Outstanding mobility
  • Optimum balancing of the device for convenient manoeuvring on uneven terrain.
  • Bars at the front and rear of the device make it easy to negotiate stairs.
Automatic residual ice discharge
  • The ability to empty the residual ice tank at the touch of a button prevents the device from icing up once work is complete.
  • The machine does not freeze.
GFRP dry ice container
  • Optimum insulation of the dry ice.
  • No condensation.
  • No icing up of the machine.
Efficient airflow in the device
  • The dry ice is transported from the device to the nozzle without any damage.
  • Ultimate cleaning performance at the nozzle.
Integrated ground strap coil
  • Easy earthing of the object being blasted.
  • Protection from arcing from the user to the object.
  • Improved jet convenience.
Integrated oil and water separator
  • No icing up of the device.
Refined trigger gun holder
  • The trigger gun is always perfectly stored.
  • Ideal position (e.g., for changing the nozzles).
Integrated storage compartment for nozzles and tools
  • Everything always to hand – directly on the device.
Specifications

Technical data

Connected load (kW) 0.6
Compressed air connection Claw coupling (DIN 3238)
Casing / frame Stainless steel (1.4301)
Cable length (m) 7
Air pressure (bar) 2 - 16
Air quality Dry & oil-free
Air flow (m³/min) 2 - 12
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 125
Dry ice capacity (kg) 40
Dry ice pellets (diameter) (mm) 3
Dry ice consumption (kg/h) 30 - 120
Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Voltage (V) 120
Weight without accessories (kg) 96
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 119
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1000 x 800 x 1300

Scope of supply

  • Nozzle case with foam insert
  • Grease for nozzle threads
  • Flat jet nozzle
  • Flat jet nozzle insert: 8 mm
  • Open-end wrench (for changing nozzles): 2 Piece(s)
  • Round spray nozzle, XL, long
  • Spray hose with electrical control cable and quick coupling
  • Jet gun (ergonomic and safe)

Equipment

  • Ice quantity adjusted on the jet gun itself
  • Air pressure set on the jet gun itself
  • "Air only" or "Air and ice" switch on the trigger gun
  • Electronic control unit
  • Includes ground strap coil
  • Oil and water separator
Application areas
  • Cleaning of moulds and casting tools
  • Deburring plastic parts
  • Cleaning forging tools
  • Cleaning of filling systems and mixing plants
  • Cleaning of conveyor, transport and handling systems
  • Cleaning ovens
  • Cleaning printing presses and their peripherals
  • Cleaning woodworking machines
  • Cleaning generators, turbines, control cabinets and heat exchangers
Accessories