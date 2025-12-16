Scrubber dryers BR 40/10 C Adv
With the BR 40/10 we present the successor of the BR 400, the most economic machine in its class. This compact and powerful machine has a working width of 400 mm and a tank volume of 10 l. The Advance version is equipped with additional transport wheels and a brush contact pressure adjustment.
This compact and flexible scrubber dryer can be used for variable applications. A low – noise cleaning is in both directions possible. Special features of the machine are the hinged push handle and the easily removable tanks, which can be carried with an ergonomic handle. The tanks can also be filled at low wash basins. The brushes and squeegees can be changed within a few seconds without any tools.
Features and benefits
Powerful and fast
- Two high-speed rotating roller brushes with high contact pressure.
- Two suction lip strips pick the water back up – whether going forwards or backwards.
- The floor can be walked on again immediately.
Low clearance height
- Reaches under furniture effortlessly.
- The push handle can be folded down in both directions.
- For very low objects, the tank can also be removed.
Easy servicing
- Easy, tool-free change of brushes and suction lips.
- Water distribution bar can be easily removed and cleaned when necessary.
- All electrical components are quickly and easily accessible.
Ergonomic handle
- For more user convenience.
- With integrated control of water flow and brush.
- Perfect for carrying and storing.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|400
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|400
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|10 / 10
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|400
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|300
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|120 / 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|650
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|100 - 200
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|71
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1100
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|35.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|520 x 470 x 1150
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Transport wheels
- 2 squeegees, straight: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Two-tank system
- Mains operation
- Variable contact pressure