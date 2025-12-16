Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp

Our B 110 R ride-on scrubber dryer is available with either a roller brush or disc head and comes standard with the time-saving Auto Fill function. Also included is the innovative KIK key system.

Powerful and very user-friendly: our battery powered ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R is equipped for cleaning tasks in, e.g., supermarkets, shopping centres, hospitals or also production areas and warehouses. Colour-coded operating elements make possible extremely simple handling. This is supported by the innovative KIK key system, which essentially rules out any operating errors. A height-adjustable driver's seat, the integrated daytime driving lights, the colour display, via which all machine settings can be entered in 30 languages, as well as the Auto Fill function for the time-saving filling of the fresh water tank, highlight the high level of user-friendliness and increase the productivity of the machine. A side scrubbing deck is also available as optional equipment, which extends the working width by 10 centimetres and makes possible cleaning close to the edges, also under shelves.

Features and benefits
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp: Height-adjustable seat
Perfect sitting position irrespective of the operator's physical height. Superb seating comfort during the journey. Allows longer, fatigue-free work intervals.
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp: Speed-responsive water dosing
Reduces the water supply in bends or during slow journeys. The water-saving function increases the area performance. Faster drying of the ground and lower risk of residual water in bends.
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp: Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results. Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips. Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Innovative KIK system
  • Colour-coded keys for different access rights to protect against operating errors.
  • Cleaning modes and other functions can be preset for each user.
  • Optimal adjustment to the individual tasks of the respective user.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive traction motor
Working width, brushes (mm) 750
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 950
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 110 / 110
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 4500
Practical area performance (m²/h) 3150
Battery (V) 24
Battery run time (h) max. 4
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 100 - 230 / 50
Climbing ability (%) 10
Brush speed (rpm) 180 - 1200
Brush contact pressure (kg) 75
aisle turning width (mm) 1750
Water consumption (l/min) max. 5.7
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 74
Rated input power (W) up to 2350
Permissible total weight (kg) 650
Weight without accessories (kg) 202
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1695 x 975 x 1315

Scope of supply

  • Squeegee, curved

Equipment

  • Auto Fill
  • Powerful traction drive
  • Automatic water stop
  • Parking brake
  • Solenoid valve
  • Two-tank system
  • Height-adjustable seat
  • Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
  • standard daytime driving light
  • Type of suction lips: Linatex®
  • Robust front bumper
  • with speed-dependent water dosing
  • software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
  • Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
  • Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
  • electrical and mechanical float switch
  • Easy Operation selector switch
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp
Application areas
  • Perfect for use in supermarkets, shopping centres or hospitals
  • Also suitable for cleaning production areas and warehouses
Cleaning agents

ADDITIONAL MODELS

Order No.

9.513-003.0

Description

B 110 R Bp, 29 gallon ride-on scrubber with AGM Batteries and R75 Brush Head

Order No.

9.513-004.0

Description

B 110 R Bp, 29 gallon ride-on scrubber with AGM Batteries and D75 Brush Head