Powerful and very user-friendly: our battery powered ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R is equipped for cleaning tasks in, e.g., supermarkets, shopping centres, hospitals or also production areas and warehouses. Colour-coded operating elements make possible extremely simple handling. This is supported by the innovative KIK key system, which essentially rules out any operating errors. A height-adjustable driver's seat, the integrated daytime driving lights, the colour display, via which all machine settings can be entered in 30 languages, as well as the Auto Fill function for the time-saving filling of the fresh water tank, highlight the high level of user-friendliness and increase the productivity of the machine. A side scrubbing deck is also available as optional equipment, which extends the working width by 10 centimetres and makes possible cleaning close to the edges, also under shelves.