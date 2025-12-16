Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp
Our B 110 R ride-on scrubber dryer is available with either a roller brush or disc head and comes standard with the time-saving Auto Fill function. Also included is the innovative KIK key system.
Powerful and very user-friendly: our battery powered ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R is equipped for cleaning tasks in, e.g., supermarkets, shopping centres, hospitals or also production areas and warehouses. Colour-coded operating elements make possible extremely simple handling. This is supported by the innovative KIK key system, which essentially rules out any operating errors. A height-adjustable driver's seat, the integrated daytime driving lights, the colour display, via which all machine settings can be entered in 30 languages, as well as the Auto Fill function for the time-saving filling of the fresh water tank, highlight the high level of user-friendliness and increase the productivity of the machine. A side scrubbing deck is also available as optional equipment, which extends the working width by 10 centimetres and makes possible cleaning close to the edges, also under shelves.
Features and benefits
Height-adjustable seatPerfect sitting position irrespective of the operator's physical height. Superb seating comfort during the journey. Allows longer, fatigue-free work intervals.
Speed-responsive water dosingReduces the water supply in bends or during slow journeys. The water-saving function increases the area performance. Faster drying of the ground and lower risk of residual water in bends.
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminiumWith tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results. Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips. Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Innovative KIK system
- Colour-coded keys for different access rights to protect against operating errors.
- Cleaning modes and other functions can be preset for each user.
- Optimal adjustment to the individual tasks of the respective user.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|750
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|950
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|110 / 110
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|4500
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|3150
|Battery (V)
|24
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 4
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 230 / 50
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180 - 1200
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|75
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1750
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 5.7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 2350
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|650
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|202
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1695 x 975 x 1315
Scope of supply
- Squeegee, curved
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- Parking brake
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- Height-adjustable seat
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- standard daytime driving light
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Robust front bumper
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for use in supermarkets, shopping centres or hospitals
- Also suitable for cleaning production areas and warehouses
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Order No.
9.513-003.0
Description
B 110 R Bp, 29 gallon ride-on scrubber with AGM Batteries and R75 Brush Head
Order No.
9.513-004.0
Description
B 110 R Bp, 29 gallon ride-on scrubber with AGM Batteries and D75 Brush Head