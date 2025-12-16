The battery powered ride-on scrubber dryer is very agile thanks to the short and narrow design and also reaches awkward indoor areas. Thanks to the eco!efficiency mode, water and energy use, as well as the noise level, can be significantly reduced. The machine is equipped with 2 roller brushes (85 cm working width). The brush speed can be adjusted as desired using the FACT function. Colour coding of the operating elements and the EASY Operation switch make handling very easy. All settings are made on the large colour display. In order to improve the protection against operating errors, the KIK system allows the assignment of access rights. Hygienic and simple cleaning of the dirty water tank is possible thanks to the optional patented tank rinsing system. The also optional Auto Fill function is used for the simple and time-saving filling of the fresh water tank. Optional built-in charger. (Sample configuration: more configuration options available.)