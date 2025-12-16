Scrubber dryers B 150 R + R 85
The B 150 R + R 85 for medium-sized areas between 3000 and 6000 m². The compact, battery powered ride-on scrubber dryer has 2 roller brushes (85 cm), 150 l tanks and FACT function.
The battery powered ride-on scrubber dryer is very agile thanks to the short and narrow design and also reaches awkward indoor areas. Thanks to the eco!efficiency mode, water and energy use, as well as the noise level, can be significantly reduced. The machine is equipped with 2 roller brushes (85 cm working width). The brush speed can be adjusted as desired using the FACT function. Colour coding of the operating elements and the EASY Operation switch make handling very easy. All settings are made on the large colour display. In order to improve the protection against operating errors, the KIK system allows the assignment of access rights. Hygienic and simple cleaning of the dirty water tank is possible thanks to the optional patented tank rinsing system. The also optional Auto Fill function is used for the simple and time-saving filling of the fresh water tank. Optional built-in charger. (Sample configuration: more configuration options available.)
Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Roller brush head with integrated sweeping unit
- Made from die-cast aluminium with large bumper wheels.
- Saves time with integrated pre-sweeping of coarse dirt.
- Very smooth running and quiet operation for application in noise-sensitive areas.
Innovative KIK system
- Greater protection against incorrect operation.
- Lower service costs.
- Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
Auto Fill (optional)
- Automatic fresh water tank filling.
- Connect the fresh water hose and the filling process stops automatically when the tank is full.
Choice of four batteries
- Battery types: maintenance-free with 36 V/180 Ah, low-maintenance with 36 V/180 Ah, maintenance-free 36 V/240 Ah, low-maintenance with 36 V/240 Ah.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Reduced power consumption.
- 40% longer runtime per battery charge.
- Even quieter and therefore ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Large, colour display
- Clearly arranged display of the current programme.
- Quick and easy changes to settings possible.
Patented tank rinsing system (optional)
- Easy cleaning of the waste water tank.
- Water savings of up to 70% in comparison with cleaning using a standard water hose.
- Improved hygiene.
Built-in charger
- No separate battery charger necessary.
- Convenient and easy handling.
- Can be used with various battery types.
Optional cleaning agent dosing (DOSE)
- Saves on cleaning agent.
- Precise and uniform dosing (can be set from 0 to 3%).
- Cleaning agent can be changed without emptying the fresh water tank.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|850
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1180
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|150 / 150
|Waste container (l)
|9
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|5100
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|3600
|Battery (V)
|36
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|600 - 1300
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|505
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|61
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 2600
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|957
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1790 x 910 x 1410
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Squeegee, curved
- Side brush
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- DOSE
- Sweeping function
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Robust front bumper
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- extremely quiet roller brush head for noise-sensitive areas
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Application areas
- Shopping centres/DIY stores
- Multi-storey car parks
- For container and tank interior cleaning in the transport and logistics sector, in agriculture, the food industry and chemicals industry.
- For cleaning tasks in the food and chemicals industries
ORDER NO.
9.513-010.0
DESCRIPTION
B 150 R Bp, 40 gallon ride-on scrubber with dual side brooms and 305 AH Wet Batteries and R75 Brush Head
ORDER NO.
9.513-012.0
DESCRIPTION
B 150 R Bp, 40 gallon ride-on scrubber with dual side brooms and 330 AH AGM Batteries and R75 Brush Head
ORDER NO.
9.513-017.0
DESCRIPTION
B 150 R Bp, 40 gallon ride-on scrubber with Wet Batteries and D75 Brush Head
ORDER NO.
9.513-018.0
DESCRIPTION
B 150 R Bp, 40 gallon ride-on scrubber with Wet Batteries and D90 Brush Head
ORDER NO.
9.513-019.0
DESCRIPTION
B 150 R Bp, 40 gallon ride-on scrubber with Wet Batteries and new generation R75 Brush Head
ORDER NO.
9.513-021.0
DESCRIPTION
B 150 R Bp, 40 gallon ride-on scrubber with AGM Batteries and D75 Brush Head
ORDER NO.
9.513-022.0
DESCRIPTION
B 150 R Bp, 40 gallon ride-on scrubber with AGM Batteries and D90 Brush Head
ORDER NO.
9.513-023.0
DESCRIPTION
B 150 R Bp, 40 gallon ride-on scrubber with AGM Batteries and new generation R75 Brush Head
ORDER NO.
9.513-043.0
DESCRIPTION
B 150 R Bp, 40 gallon ride-on scrubber with Wet Batteries and new generation R85 Brush Head
ORDER NO.
9.513-044.0
DESCRIPTION
B 150 R Bp, 40 gallon ride-on scrubber with AGM Batteries and new generation R85 Brush Head
ORDER NO.
9.513-045.0
DESCRIPTION
B 150 R Bp, 40 gallon ride-on scrubber with dual side brooms and 330 AH AGM Batteries and new generation R85 Brush Head
ORDER NO.
9.513-046.0
DESCRIPTION
B 150 R Bp, 40 gallon ride-on scrubber with dual side brooms and 305 AH Wet Batteries and new generation R85 Brush Head