With a side scrubbing deck that can be integrated as an option and three freely selectable brush heads, the battery-powered ride-on scrubber drier B 260 RI Bp is designed for the toughest industrial applications and can be configured to suit individual requirements. The three freely selectable brush heads are divided between a redesigned disc brush head (100 cm working width) and two completely newly developed roller brush heads with working widths of 100 cm and 120 cm. The latter make manual pre-sweeping redundant, while also reducing the risk of a squeegee blockage. The squeegee has also been newly developed and optimised with respect to airflow and it performs superbly with the two wear-free Ec turbines to deliver outstanding vacuuming results. Thanks to its driving speed of up to 10 km/h, the machine enables a high area performance in next to no time. If bends are driven around too quickly, a steering angle sensor ensures safety and will brake to slow down the B 260 RI Bp. In addition, the water distribution is automatically optimised when driving in curves. Other equipment featured as standard includes the auto-fill function for efficiently filling the 260 litre fresh water tank, a manual tank rinsing system and a working light.