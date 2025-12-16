Scrubber dryers B 260 RI Bp SB
Designed for the toughest industrial applications, the ride-on scrubber drier B 260 RI Bp SB performs impressively and offers flexible brush head options, 260 l tanks and a 10 km/h driving speed.
Generously equipped, remarkably robust and designed for the toughest industrial applications, the battery-powered ride-on scrubber drier B 260 RI Bp SB also enables a flexible choice between three brush heads and a side brush that can be integrated as an option to suit individual requirements. In addition, a redesigned disc brush head (100 cm working width) and two completely newly developed roller brush heads with working widths of 100 cm and 120 cm are available. These make manual pre-sweeping redundant, while also reducing the risk of a squeegee blockage. The squeegee has also been newly developed and optimised with respect to airflow and it performs superbly with the two wear-free Ec turbines to deliver outstanding vacuuming. The auto-fill function for efficiently filling the 260 litre fresh water tank, a manual tank rinsing system and a working light are also included as standard. The driving speed of up to 10 km/h enables a high area performance in next to no time. The water distribution is automatically optimised when driving in curves and a steering angle sensor will intervene to ensure a safe speed if required.
Features and benefits
Newly developed roller brush headGreatly improved sweeping results and prevents squeegee blockages. The rollers can be changed in a matter of seconds and without tools. Excellent cleaning results.
10 km/h driving speedEnables a high area performance in next to no time and quick transportation operations. The steering angle sensor acts as a safety feature when driving in curves. There is automatic braking if speed is too high when driving in curves.
Includes two turbines as standardExcellent vacuuming results on all surfaces. Wear-free Ec turbines. Optimised airflow with the newly developed squeegee.
Welded industrial squeegee
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Robust parallelogram holder with an evasion function for obstacles.
Innovative KIK system
- Greater protection against incorrect operation.
- Lower service costs.
- Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
Large, colour display
- Clearly arranged display of the current programme.
- Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Reduced power consumption.
- 40% longer runtime per battery charge.
- Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (cm)
|100 - 120
|Working width, vacuuming (cm)
|114 - 134
|Fresh/dirty water tank ( )
|260 / 260
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 12000
|Practical area performance (m²)
|8400
|Battery (V)
|36
|Driving speed (km/h)
|max. 10
|Climbing ability (%)
|max. 15
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|150
|aisle turning width (cm)
|212
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 9
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|1840
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|501
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1950 x 1040 x 1570
Scope of supply
- Squeegee, curved
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Patented tank rinsing system
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- Parking brake
- Adjustable steering wheel
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- standard daytime driving light
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- speed reduction in curves for increased safety
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities
Cleaning agents
Order No.
9.513-064.0
Description
B 260 R Bp, 69 gallon, battery-powered scrubber with R100 Brush Head and dual side brooms
Order No.
9.513-065.0
Description
B 260 R Bp, 69 gallon, battery-powered scrubber with R120 Brush Head and dual side brooms
Order No.
9.513-081.0
Description
B 260 RI, DSB, w/ D100 head & 1pc battery
Order No.
9.513-082.0
Description
B 260 RI, DSB, w/ R100 head & 1pc battery
Order No.
9.513-083.0
Description
B 260 RI, DSB, w/ R120 head & 1pc battery