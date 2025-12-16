Generously equipped, remarkably robust and designed for the toughest industrial applications, the battery-powered ride-on scrubber drier B 260 RI Bp SB also enables a flexible choice between three brush heads and a side brush that can be integrated as an option to suit individual requirements. In addition, a redesigned disc brush head (100 cm working width) and two completely newly developed roller brush heads with working widths of 100 cm and 120 cm are available. These make manual pre-sweeping redundant, while also reducing the risk of a squeegee blockage. The squeegee has also been newly developed and optimised with respect to airflow and it performs superbly with the two wear-free Ec turbines to deliver outstanding vacuuming. The auto-fill function for efficiently filling the 260 litre fresh water tank, a manual tank rinsing system and a working light are also included as standard. The driving speed of up to 10 km/h enables a high area performance in next to no time. The water distribution is automatically optimised when driving in curves and a steering angle sensor will intervene to ensure a safe speed if required.