Scrubber dryers B 50 W Bp*
Compact B 50 W Bp push scrubber dryer for wet floor cleaning with especially robust and durable aluminium components, universal filling hose and smartphone compatibility.
The battery powered B 50 W Bp scrubber dryer is ideal for efficient floor cleaning in industrial environments. The compact design provides an even better overview and offers excellent machine manoeuvrability even in difficult-to-access areas. The walk-behind machine boasts a robust design with a brush head and squeegee made from durable cast aluminium. The parabolic squeegee ensures perfect suction, even on structured surfaces and in tight bends. A wheel drive facilitates operation and reduces the physical strain for users. Fresh water is easy to top up at any tap with the universal filling hose. In addition, advanced settings and information can be easily controlled from your smartphone with the "Machine connect" app.
Features and benefits
Extremely compact machine
- Good overview and excellent manoeuvrability.
- Easy handling, safe and robust to prevent damage.
Connectivity/"Machine connect" smartphone app
- Expanded range of functions and information.
- Resource monitoring, increase in productivity, informative animations for maintenance and troubleshooting.
- Adjustment of parameters, editing of KIK authorisations.
Brush head and squeegee made from cast aluminium
- Robust and hard-wearing components.
- Fewer machine downtimes and higher productivity at lower costs.
Parabolic squeegee with Linatex suction lips
- Perfect suction, even on structured surfaces and in tight bends.
- Reduced risk of slipping and less manual rework.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|850
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|50 / 50
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 3600
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|2160
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Driving speed (km/h)
|max. 6
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|67
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1254 x 542 x 1082
Scope of supply
- Battery charger
- Squeegee, curved
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Two-tank system
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- operation using app
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for building cleaning, in the retail sector or in public buildings
- Suitable for cleaning floors in canteens, schools and hospitals
- For maintenance and intermediate cleaning, e.g. in public buildings
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Order No.
9.513-072.0
Description
B 50 W, R55 head with AGM batteries
Order No.
9.513-073.0
Description
B 50 W, D51 head with AGM batteries
Order No.
9.513-074.0
Description
B 50 W, D60 head with AGM batteries
Order No.
9.808-091.0
Description
B 50 W Bp ORB AGM