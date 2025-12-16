Scrubber dryers BD 50/50 C Bp Classic
This economically-designed 20" walk-behind floor scrubber provides enough cleaning capability for retail, education, and health care applications. Comes standard with AGM batteries, shelf charger and pad driver.
The battery powered 20" walk-behind scrubber is a perfect fit for contract cleaners, retail, school and healthcare cleaning needs. The easy to operate auto-scrubber provides practical cleaning performance of 13,200 ft2/hour. The BD 50/50 C Bp Classic features (2) 12V, 100 Ah AGM batteries with shelf charger, 20" pad driver, curved squeegee, Home Base rail system, and battery level and hour display. 3 modes of cleaning: Normal mode - Scrubbing and vacuuming. Intense mode - Scrubbing only. Vacuum mode - Vacuum only. Home Base rail allows user to attach manual cleaning tools for quick touch ups and less visits to the supply closet. Productive. Efficient and simple to operate.
Features and benefits
Affordable entry-level model
- Excellent price-performance ratio.
- Reduced to the most important functions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Pad-assist
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|52 / 51
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 2040
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1200
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 105
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 3
|Power supply for battery charger (V)
|24
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1240
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2.3
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|66 - 66
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1100
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Squeegee, v-shape
Equipment
- Two-tank system
Order No.
9.513-035.0
Description
BD 50/50 C Bp Classic, 13 gallon walk-behind scrubber with wet Batteries, shelf charger and pad driver
Order No.
9.513-034.0
Description
BD 50/50 C Bp Classic, 13 gallon walk-behind scrubber with AGM Batteries, shelf charger and pad driver