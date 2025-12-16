Scrubber dryers BR 75/75 W Classic Bp*
Experience cleaning like never before with the BR 75/75 W Classic Bp, a cylindrical walk-behind scrubber with traction drive.
The BR 75/75 W Classic Bp is a cylindrical walk-behind scrubber with traction drive, designed for simplicity, reliability, and ease of use. It can tackle challenging environments with its exceptional cleaning ability and rugged construction. Not only is the BR 75/75 incredibly effective, it's also incredibly easy to use and maintain. Its lightweight frame and excellent sight lines makes it highly maneuverable, even able to turn in spaces as narrow as 5.1 feet in width. The die cast aluminum scrub decks and squeegee assemblies provide unbeatable durability, as the increased contact pressure of the cylindrical brushes ensure exceptional cleaning. With the yellow color coding you have come to know from Kärcher, identifying important operator touch points is a breeze. With its 30-inch working width and 40.5-inch suction width this scrubber covers up to 30,645 square feet per hour. Get the job done with ease using the BR 75/75 Cylindrical Classic W Bp – a machine that's simple, powerful and delivers exceptional results every time.
Features and benefits
The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting aluminium
Extremely simple operating concept
Compact and robust design
Brush contact pressure can be adjusted as needed
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|750
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1030
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|75 / 75
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 3750
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|2250
|Battery (V/Ah)
|6 / 190
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|110 / 50
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1200
|Brush contact pressure (kg/g/cm²)
|40.5 / 145
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2.75
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65 - 65
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1850
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|100
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1520 x 810 x 1065
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Two-tank system
- Type of suction lips: Natural rubber
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for cleaning retail stores, shopping centres and hardware stores
- Ideal for cleaning airports, in industry and in the transport industry
- Ideal for building service contractors, e.g. in sports halls
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Order No.
9.513-068.0
Description
BR 75/75 W Bp, 19.8 gallon walk-behind scrubber with rollder brushes, wet batteries and shelf charger
Order No.
9.513-069.0
Description
BR 75/75 W Bp, 19.8 gallon walk-behind scrubber with rollde brushes, AGM batteries and shelf charger