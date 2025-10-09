Stationary high-pressure cleaners

Stationary high-pressure cleaners – one base, many areas of application. Stationary high-pressure cleaners from Kärcher are suitable wherever space-saving cleaning and disinfection is required.

Kärcher Hot water

Hot water

The oil or gas-heated stationary hot water high-pressure cleaners offer high cleaning performance and maximum efficiency.

Kärcher Cold water

Cold water

Stationary cold water high-pressure cleaners are highly flexible for any application with a water inlet temperature of up to 85 °C and optional multiple-lance operation.

Kärcher Hot water generators

Hot water generators

If no hot water comes out of the tap and oil or gas heaters cannot be installed, electric hot water generators are used.

