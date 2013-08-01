With the HD 1.8/13 C Ed cold water high-pressure cleaner, we offer a machine that particularly impresses with its comprehensive equipment package and high level of mobility. Versatile, lightweight and compact in design, it impresses with high-quality materials, like the brass cylinder head, and new innovations, such as the EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, ensuring effortless operation, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners make handling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without compromising when it comes to robustness and longevity. Thanks to the automatic pressure relief, the machine, which is designed for both vertical and horizontal operation, also impresses with its long service life, as well aswith other intelligent features like the useful storage possibilities for accessories.