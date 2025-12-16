High-pressure cleaner HDS 3.0/20 C Ea
Compact single-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner with a water volume of 3 gpm, eco!efficiency mode, one-button operation and continuous pressure/water volume regulation directly on the machine.
Mobile and compact single-phase high-performance hot water high-pressure cleaner HDS 3.0/20 C Ea with advanced equipment. Unique eco!efficiency mode ensures environmentally friendly and economical operation. User-friendly handling with central one-button operation. Excellent mobility thanks to large wheels and steering roller. Hard-wearing chassis with integrated tanks for cleaning agent and fuel. Ergonomic Easy Press spray gun with soft grip and continuous pressure/water volume adjustment directly on the machine. Water volume of 3 gpm. Practical storage compartments for accessories, nozzles, etc.
Features and benefits
Economic efficiency
- eco!efficiency mode – economical and environmentally friendly, even during longer periods of use.
- Reduces fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by 20%.
- Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function.
User-friendliness
- Intuitive operation thanks to the large single-button selector switch.
- Large tank opening with filling chute.
- System care bottle can be changed from the outside for added convenience.
Storage
- Lockable accessory compartment for nozzles, tools, etc.
- Storage hooks for power cable and high-pressure hose.
- Integrated lance holder for transport.
Reliability
- The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
- Large water filter protects pump against damage.
- Water softening system to protect the heating coil against calcification damage.
Portability
- "Jogger" design with large wheels and steering roller.
- Large integrated handles in the chassis.
- Integrated tilting aid for effortlessly negotiating obstacles such as steps and kerbs.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Flow rate (l/h)
|300 - 660
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|31 - 137 / 3.1 - 13.7
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|min. 80 - max. 155
|Connected load (kW)
|4.2
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
|4.2
|Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h)
|3.4
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|15
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|106
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|114.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1060 x 650 x 920
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
- Soft Damping System (SDS)
- Pressure cut-off
- Integrated fuel and detergent tank
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities