High-pressure cleaner HDS 3.0/20 C Ea

Compact single-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner with a water volume of 3 gpm, eco!efficiency mode, one-button operation and continuous pressure/water volume regulation directly on the machine.

Mobile and compact single-phase high-performance hot water high-pressure cleaner HDS 3.0/20 C Ea with advanced equipment. Unique eco!efficiency mode ensures environmentally friendly and economical operation. User-friendly handling with central one-button operation. Excellent mobility thanks to large wheels and steering roller. Hard-wearing chassis with integrated tanks for cleaning agent and fuel. Ergonomic Easy Press spray gun with soft grip and continuous pressure/water volume adjustment directly on the machine. Water volume of 3 gpm. Practical storage compartments for accessories, nozzles, etc.

Features and benefits
Economic efficiency
  • eco!efficiency mode – economical and environmentally friendly, even during longer periods of use.
  • Reduces fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by 20%.
  • Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function.
User-friendliness
  • Intuitive operation thanks to the large single-button selector switch.
  • Large tank opening with filling chute.
  • System care bottle can be changed from the outside for added convenience.
Storage
  • Lockable accessory compartment for nozzles, tools, etc.
  • Storage hooks for power cable and high-pressure hose.
  • Integrated lance holder for transport.
Reliability
  • The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
  • Large water filter protects pump against damage.
  • Water softening system to protect the heating coil against calcification damage.
Portability
  • "Jogger" design with large wheels and steering roller.
  • Large integrated handles in the chassis.
  • Integrated tilting aid for effortlessly negotiating obstacles such as steps and kerbs.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 60
Flow rate (l/h) 300 - 660
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 31 - 137 / 3.1 - 13.7
Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C) min. 80 - max. 155
Connected load (kW) 4.2
Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h) 4.2
Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h) 3.4
Power cable (m) 5
Fuel tank (l) 15
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 106
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 114.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1060 x 650 x 920

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
  • Spray lance: 1050 mm
  • Power nozzle

Equipment

  • High-pressure hose length: 15 m
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
  • Soft Damping System (SDS)
  • Pressure cut-off
  • Integrated fuel and detergent tank
High-pressure cleaner HDS 3.0/20 C Ea
High-pressure cleaner HDS 3.0/20 C Ea
High-pressure cleaner HDS 3.0/20 C Ea
High-pressure cleaner HDS 3.0/20 C Ea
High-pressure cleaner HDS 3.0/20 C Ea
High-pressure cleaner HDS 3.0/20 C Ea
High-pressure cleaner HDS 3.0/20 C Ea
High-pressure cleaner HDS 3.0/20 C Ea
High-pressure cleaner HDS 3.0/20 C Ea
Application areas
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • Device and machine cleaning
  • Workshop cleaning
  • Cleaning outdoor spaces
  • Service station cleaning
  • Façade cleaning
  • Swimming pool cleaning
  • Cleaning of sports facilities
  • Cleaning during production processes
  • Cleaning of production facilities
Accessories
Cleaning agents