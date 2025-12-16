High-pressure cleaner HDS 3.0/20-4 Ea/Eg

Crush the toughest dirt. Higher cleaning performance with the electric-powered and diesel-heated Mojave hot water pressure washer.

The Kärcher Mojave series is the perfect all-around machine for a variety of applications such as agriculture, automotive, and transportation. The Mojave delivers the highest performance for best cleaning results - all combined in a robust package. Innovative features engineered with high quality components make for a product able to withstand harsh working conditions.

Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 208 / 230
Frequency (Hz) 60
Flow rate (l/h) 320 - 685
Working pressure (bar) 40 - up to 140
Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C) 87
Connected load (A) 26
Fuel tank (l) 35
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 230

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure hose length: 50 ft
