High-pressure cleaner HDS 1.7/12 U Ed

Compact, professional upright hot water pressure washer that is lightweight and easy to transport.

The Kärcher HDS 1.7/12 U Ed is an entry-level upright hot water pressure washer designed for the professional market. Powerful, robust and incredibly maneuverable, this unit is compact, light, and easy to transport. The HDS upright features a holding clip for the spray lance, power cord storage, nozzle compartment, accessory storage and tank lock, and includes support points for horizontal transport and a step trough for tipping the unit. Includes an integrated detergent injector, adjustable push handles and easy-to-fill tanks for operator convenience.

Features and benefits
Innovative upright design
Innovative upright design
Effortless transport over steps or stairs. Large wheels for unpaved surfaces.
Water fine filter
Water fine filter
Efficiently protects high-pressure pump against contamination. Easy to remove from outside.
Compact design
Compact design
Space-saving storage and transport. Spill-proof pump and fuel tank for horizontal transportation. Also ideal for smaller service vehicles.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
  • Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
  • EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 120
Frequency (Hz) 60
Flow rate (l/h) 390
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 83 / 8.3
Temperature (°C) max. 80
Connected load (kW) 1.7
Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h) 2
Fuel tank (l) 6.5
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 65.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 73.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 618 x 618 x 994

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • Spray lance: 840 mm

Equipment

  • Pressure cut-off
Application areas
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • Device and machine cleaning
  • Workshop cleaning
  • Cleaning outdoor spaces
  • Service station cleaning
  • Façade cleaning
  • Swimming pool cleaning
  • Cleaning of sports facilities
  • Cleaning during production processes
  • Cleaning of production facilities
Accessories
Cleaning agents