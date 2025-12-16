High-pressure cleaner HDS 1.7/12 U Ed
Compact, professional upright hot water pressure washer that is lightweight and easy to transport.
The Kärcher HDS 1.7/12 U Ed is an entry-level upright hot water pressure washer designed for the professional market. Powerful, robust and incredibly maneuverable, this unit is compact, light, and easy to transport. The HDS upright features a holding clip for the spray lance, power cord storage, nozzle compartment, accessory storage and tank lock, and includes support points for horizontal transport and a step trough for tipping the unit. Includes an integrated detergent injector, adjustable push handles and easy-to-fill tanks for operator convenience.
Features and benefits
Innovative upright designEffortless transport over steps or stairs. Large wheels for unpaved surfaces.
Water fine filterEfficiently protects high-pressure pump against contamination. Easy to remove from outside.
Compact designSpace-saving storage and transport. Spill-proof pump and fuel tank for horizontal transportation. Also ideal for smaller service vehicles.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
- Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Flow rate (l/h)
|390
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|83 / 8.3
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 80
|Connected load (kW)
|1.7
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
|2
|Fuel tank (l)
|6.5
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|65.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|73.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|618 x 618 x 994
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- Spray lance: 840 mm
Equipment
- Pressure cut-off
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities