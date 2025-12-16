Steam cleaner SG 4/4
The compact SG 4/4 steam cleaner with powerful steam pressure of 4 bar. With continuously adjustable steam flow control and VapoHydro function for perfect cleaning results without the use of chemicals.
The SG 4/4 is a compact and robust steam cleaner which offers outstanding power and certified disinfection*. Optimal cleaning effect is achieved thanks to 4-bar steam pressure. Continuously variable steam volume control and the VapoHydro function (continuous regulation of steam saturation) mean that the machine can be adapted perfectly to any cleaning task. The 2-tank system can be refilled at any time, and ensures a rapid heat-up time as well as uninterrupted operation. The temperature indicator also helps to ensure optimal cleaning results. The machine is extremely versatile and cleans without the use of chemicals. The extensive equipment package includes two floor nozzles (for abrasive and hygienic cleaning), an integrated storage compartment for accessories, an integrated cord hook and a pipe intake for space-saving storage. (*According to prEN 16615, PVC floor, machine: SG 4/4 (floor nozzle with slats, 30 cm/sec, max. steam pressure, min. VapoHydro), test bacteria: Enterococcus hirae ATCC 10541)
Features and benefits
Two-tank systemThe fresh water tank can be filled continuously as boiler and tank are separate. There is constant steam formation in an instant as always only one part of the total volume is heated. With a total volume of over 4 litres, the SG 4/4 can be used for extended periods without refilling.
VapoHydroThanks to VapoHydro, the steam intensity can be adapted to the respective cleaning task. Apart from the steam pressure, the saturation can be continuously adjusted from full steam through to hot water. With the hot water jet stubborn dirt can be effectively removed.
Storage compartment for accessoriesThe integrated storage compartment can be used to store various accessories. Special small parts are always stored safely and do not get lost. Even the tubes can be stored at the rear of unit.
Hygienic cleaning
- Hygienic cleaning without the use of chemical substances.
- The avoidance of aggressive detergents protects the operator and treated surfaces.
- Cleans using only water for a healthy and cost-effective solution.
Specifications
Technical data
|Boiler capacity (l)
|2.4
|Tank capacity (l)
|2
|Steam pressure (bar)
|max. 4
|Heating output (W)
|2300
|Heat-up time (min)
|9
|Boiler temperature (°C)
|max. 145
|Cable length (m)
|7.5
|Voltage (V)
|110 - 127
|Frequency (Hz)
|60 - 60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|475 x 320 x 275
Scope of supply
- Hand nozzle with brush: 165 mm
- Quantity of steam pipes: 2 Piece(s)
- Steam pipes length: 505 mm
- Steam hose with trigger gun: 2 m
- Floor nozzle with slats: 320 mm
- Floor nozzle with bristles: 310 mm
- Filling funnel
- Steam suction tube: 2 Piece(s)
- Terry cloth cover for hand nozzle
- Floor nozzle cloth (terry cloth, 400x200 mm)
- Floor nozzle cloth (terry cloth, 480x270 mm)
Equipment
- Tank: can be refilled whenever needed
- Ergonomic carrying handle
- Power nozzle
- Point jet nozzle, short
- Point jet nozzle, long
- Round brush, small (black): 1 Piece(s)
- VapoHydro function
- Infinitely variable steam saturation control
- Steam flow control: on device (infinitely variable)
- Safety lock on steam boiler
- Safety lock on steam gun