Our ultra-lightweight, powerful and battery-powered backpack vacuum BVL 5/1 Bp Pack is the first vacuum cleaner which, thanks to the innovative EPP material, weighs only < 4.6 kg (carrying weight on the back) and whose material properties make it ultra-robust as well as durable. Whether in the cinema, in a plane, on buses and trains, for office cleaning or even on stairs, the powerful backpack vacuum cleaner with a container capacity of 5 litres makes full use of its advantages for cleaning tasks in the narrowest of spaces. Here, the powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ battery ensures long running times and an output of 500 watts from the low-wear, brushless EC motor. The ergonomic carrying frame of the backpack vacuum cleaner guarantees work without tiring. Thanks to the practical control panel on the waist strap for controlling all important operating functions and additional features, the BVL 5/1 Bp Pack can be operated effortlessly and in an extremely user-friendly manner. Various accessories are included as standard – the powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ battery, the compatible fast charger and a tear-resistant fleece filter bag. A highly effective HEPA-14 filter is also available as an optional extra.