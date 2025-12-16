battery-powered vacuum cleaner BVL 5/1 Bp Pack
Perfectly suited to cleaning in the narrowest of spaces: The ultra-light, powerful battery powered backpack vacuum BVL 5/1 Bp Pack made of innovative, extremely robust EPP material.
Our ultra-lightweight, powerful and battery-powered backpack vacuum BVL 5/1 Bp Pack is the first vacuum cleaner which, thanks to the innovative EPP material, weighs only < 4.6 kg (carrying weight on the back) and whose material properties make it ultra-robust as well as durable. Whether in the cinema, in a plane, on buses and trains, for office cleaning or even on stairs, the powerful backpack vacuum cleaner with a container capacity of 5 litres makes full use of its advantages for cleaning tasks in the narrowest of spaces. Here, the powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ battery ensures long running times and an output of 500 watts from the low-wear, brushless EC motor. The ergonomic carrying frame of the backpack vacuum cleaner guarantees work without tiring. Thanks to the practical control panel on the waist strap for controlling all important operating functions and additional features, the BVL 5/1 Bp Pack can be operated effortlessly and in an extremely user-friendly manner. Various accessories are included as standard – the powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ battery, the compatible fast charger and a tear-resistant fleece filter bag. A highly effective HEPA-14 filter is also available as an optional extra.
Features and benefits
Ultra-light cordless backpack vacuumManufactured from extremely light, innovative EPP (expanded polypropylene). Enables ergonomic work. Allows effortless transport.
Highly innovative EPP (expanded polypropylene)Especially robust and extremely long-lasting. Ultra-light. Extremely eco-friendly, as it is 100 per cent recyclable.
Great ergonomicsCarrying frame extremely comfortable even when using for longer periods of work. Control panel on the waist strap enables easy control of all functions. The suction hose can be connected differently for right-handed and left-handed people.
brushless EC motor
- High wear resistance and long lifetime.
- Allows long periods of use and increases efficiency and productivity.
eco!efficiency mode
- The eco!efficiency mode reduces the energy demand and volume of the machine and increases the battery running time.
Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform
- Battery can be quickly changed to other machines as needed.
- Increases productivity and safety while working.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Container capacity (l)
|5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65
|Air flow (l/s)
|40
|Nominal power (W)
|500
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|223 / 22.3
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Battery type
|Removable lithium-ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Capacity (Ah)
|6
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 150 (6.0 Ah) / approx. 200 (7.5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|eco!efficiency mode: / max. 50 (6.0 Ah) Power mode: / max. 22 (6.0 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 64 (7.5 Ah) Power mode: / max. 30 (7.5 Ah)
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|44 / 68
|Charging current (A)
|6
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|220 x 320 x 510
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Suction hose length: 1 m
- Suction hose type: with bend
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Telescopic suction tube: 615 mm, 1007 mm
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Battery: 36 V/6.0 Ah Battery Power+ battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 36 V Battery Power+ quick charger (1 pc.)
Equipment
- eco!efficiency mode
- Carrying frame
Videos
Application areas
- Perfectly suited to cleaning in planes, buses and trains
- Ideal in hotels and restaurants, in retail, in cinemas or theatres
- Convenient for building service contractors in offices, in hallways and on stairs