Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 30/1
A commercial, single motor upright vacuum cleaner with innovative, patented centrifugal clutch, 300 mm working width, stretch hose and telescopic tube to clean, comb and refresh the textile floors/ piles.
Professional cleaning demands high standards of engineering and quality. Kärcher brush-type upright cleaners incorporate modern technology and unique product benefits that meet all the requirements of professional vacuuming, sweeping and maintenance. Everything is engineered to the quality you expect from Kärcher: No compromises have been made. A manual adjustment enables you to set the brush to the ideal height for the pile being cleaned. If the brush becomes blocked for any reason, a patented centrifugal clutch lifts off the unit before any harm can be done. Suction tube (ID 35 cone) for problem areas. Kärcher upright vacuum cleaners are equipped with a detachable suction tube for vacuuming upholstery and getting into awkward corners and other difficult-to-reach areas. The replaceable brush roller is very simple to change (after mechanical wear of the brushes or to use a stronger brush roller with red bushes as an optional accessory). An automatic brush pressure release mechanism is activated when the unit is at a standstill to keep the brush in perfect shape and avoid damage to the carpet. Up to medium-larged areas can be cleaned quickly with the CV 30/1. For using in shops, showrooms, offices, ticket halls, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, nursing homes or private households, the working width of 300 mm cleans even large areas in no time. The metal sole plate ensures a long service life in tough professional applications. Robust and durable. Two joints between the brush head and body are designed to withstand the high flexing loads that occur in continuous-duty applications. A lot of thought has gone into Kärcher upright vacuum cleaners.
Features and benefits
Flexible and effective cleaning option
- The stretchable suction hose can be removed easily, meaning that blockages can be cleared quickly and effortlessly.
Patented centrifugal coupling
- For a longer lifetime: the innovative patented centrifugal coupling protects the whole brush head from being overloaded, thereby avoiding high service costs.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|110 / 127
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Working width (cm)
|30
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|207 / 20.7
|Air flow (l/s)
|48
|Container capacity (l)
|5.5
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|67
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1120 x 310 x 320
Scope of supply
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Suction tube, removable
- Stretchable suction hose
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Roller brush, standard: 1 Piece(s)
- filter foam: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Filter status indicator
- Height-adjustable handle
- Protection class: II