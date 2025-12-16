Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 68/1

The Kärcher NT 68/1 18-gallon wet/dry vacuum offers efficient water pick up with its unique front-mounted and self-adjusting squeegee assembly.

The Kärcher NT 68/1 wet and dry vacuum offers more efficient water pick up with its 28" front-mounted and self-adjusting squeegee assembly with lift lever. Its unique 18-gallon capacity tank is designed to empty without the need for tipping, and offers easy mobility for medium to large jobs in a variety of locations. The NT 68/1 wet/dry vac comes complete with an onboard tool storage compartment and safety sign storage bracket and features a crush proof hose, large rear transport wheels and drip tray.

Specifications

Technical data

Rated input power (A) max. 10
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 71
Colour anthracite

Scope of supply

  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
  • Suction tubes material: Metal
  • Crevice nozzle
Accessories