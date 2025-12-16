Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 68/1
The Kärcher NT 68/1 wet and dry vacuum offers more efficient water pick up with its 28" front-mounted and self-adjusting squeegee assembly with lift lever. Its unique 18-gallon capacity tank is designed to empty without the need for tipping, and offers easy mobility for medium to large jobs in a variety of locations. The NT 68/1 wet/dry vac comes complete with an onboard tool storage compartment and safety sign storage bracket and features a crush proof hose, large rear transport wheels and drip tray.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (A)
|max. 10
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|71
|Colour
|anthracite
Scope of supply
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes material: Metal
- Crevice nozzle