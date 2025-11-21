Extension hose adapter kit

Two-part adapter set for connecting an extension hose with screw thread to a pressure washer with a Quick Connect system. Not for hose reel machines.

Features and benefits
Quick Connect upgrade set
  • For upgrading all pressure washers manufactured since 1992 with Quick Connect adaptor system
Brass coupling
  • Easy swapping and fast connection of the trigger gun using Quick Connect
Quick Connect system
  • Extremely user-friendly.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 80 x 45 x 61