T 450 T-Racer surface cleaner
Cleans large surfaces without splashing: T-Racer surface cleaner T 450. Extra power nozzle for corners and edges, handle for vertical cleaning, protection grid for gravel surfaces, cleaning pressure adjustment.
With the T-Racer surface cleaner T 450, large surfaces in outside areas can be cleaned effectively, without splashing and up to 50% faster compared to cleaning with a spray lance. The reason for this is the twin-jet rotating arm, which ensures dirt removal on large surfaces. The additional power nozzle, which can be conveniently activated when needed using the pedal, also allows effective cleaning of corners and edges. The T 450 also features a special protection grid, which enables the cleaning of Japanese gardens and other gravel surfaces. The pressure can be optimally adjusted by altering the nozzle clearance to the object being cleaned. This means that both hard surfaces such as stone and concrete, and more sensitive surfaces such as wood, can be cleaned. Thanks to the hovercraft effect, the T-Racer is particularly easy to manoeuvre. And even vertical surfaces such as garage doors can be cleaned in no time thanks to the practical handle. The T-Racer surface cleaner T 450 is suitable for Kärcher Home & Garden pressure washers, classes K 4 to K 7.
Features and benefits
Two rotating flat jet nozzles
- Excellent area performance – ideal for cleaning larger areas.
Splash guard
- Splash-free cleaning.
Integrated additional power nozzle
- Easy to switch from the normal T-Racer nozzles to the power nozzle using the foot switch.
Special protection grid for cleaning gravel surfaces
- Fine-meshed protection grid enables cleaning of gravel surfaces, e.g. in Japanese gardens.
Height adjustable
- The pressure can be adapted to the cleaning task.
- Need-based cleaning of sensitive and non-sensitive surfaces thanks to the adjustable nozzle clearance to the object.
Handle
- Easy cleaning of vertical surfaces.
Hovercraft effect
- The surface cleaner hovers over the floor and guarantees easy cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|790 x 321 x 1011
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Areas around the home and garden
- Terrace
- Garage doors
- Small house facades
- (Yard) entrances, driveways
- Garden and stone walls
- Paths
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.