Fabric Hose Set
Space-saving hose set with a flexible fabric hose, including stainless steel hose clamp for connecting to submersible pumps. Ideal as a feed hose for water removal in the event of flooding.
The set comprises a flexible 1 1/4" flat hose and a stainless steel hose clamp (30–40 mm) with wing screw for the tool-free connection. The fabric hose set from Kärcher is recommended for use with submersible clear water and dirty water pumps. It is the ideal solution for removing large volumes of water, e.g. in the event of floods. The 10-metre long hose can be rolled up flat and stored in a space-saving manner. The maximum operating pressure is 5 bar.
Features and benefits
Flexible flat hoseCompact, space-saving storage.
1 1/4" drainage hoseLarger diameter for increased flow.
Includes stainless steel hose clamp with wing screwConnection without tools.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1 1/4″
|Hose length (m)
|10
|Bursting pressure (bar)
|max. 5
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|1.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|260 x 260 x 55
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Pumping water from garden ponds
- Use in event of flooding
- Draining building pits up to max. 100 m³
- Water damage in the house and cellar (washing machine leakages/groundwater penetration)
- Pumping water from pools
- Installation in drainage shaft