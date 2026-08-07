High-pressure hose, 15 m, ID 6, 250 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
With AVS hose reel connection and high-pressure hose (ID 6, 15 m long, up to 250 bar pressure) with EASY!Lock hand screw connection.
15 m high-pressure hose with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector and nipple connector for hose reel.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|ID 6
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 155
|Max. pressure (bar)
|250
|Length (m)
|15
|Connection thread
|1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.5