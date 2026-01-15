Hose Hanger

Heavy-duty hose hanger for wall mounting. Practical and space saving with strong nozzle. For all standard garden hoses.

Features and benefits
Easy mounting on external walls
  • Can be easily stored
Practical and space-saving with store-room for spray guns and nozzles
Specifications

Technical data

Hose capacity (m) max. 35 (1/2") / max. 25 (5/8") / max. 20 (3/4")
Colour Black
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 160 x 250 x 180
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • For watering potted plants
  • For watering ornamental plants (small beds, individual and potted plants)
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools.