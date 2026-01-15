Hose Hanger
Heavy-duty hose hanger for wall mounting. Practical and space saving with strong nozzle. For all standard garden hoses.
Features and benefits
Easy mounting on external walls
- Can be easily stored
Practical and space-saving with store-room for spray guns and nozzles
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose capacity (m)
|max. 35 (1/2") / max. 25 (5/8") / max. 20 (3/4")
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|160 x 250 x 180
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering potted plants
- For watering ornamental plants (small beds, individual and potted plants)
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.