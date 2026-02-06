Wet and dry vacuum cleaner KWD 1 W V-12/4/18/C
Incl. one-piece cartridge filter: the KWD 1 W V-12/4/18/C stands out from the crowd for its 12 l plastic container, blower function, 4 m cable, 1.8 m suction hose and four castors for added convenience.
The KWD 1 W V-12/4/18/C wet and dry vacuum cleaner with black device head stands out from the crowd for its compact design, its suction power and its energy efficiency – all at a rated input power of just 1,000 watts. This ensures the device delivers top cleaning results whether you are tackling dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner comes with a robust 12-litre plastic container, a 4-metre cable and a 1.8-metre suction hose with a straight handle, a clips floor nozzle and a fleece filter bag. With the one-piece cartridge filter, both dry and wet dirt can be vacuumed without having to change the filter. The vacuum cleaner also has a practical blower function that can be used to clean in places where vacuuming is difficult, and more besides. The storage area on top of the device can be used to safely place down tools and small parts such as screws and nails. The device also impresses with its space-saving storage, simple accessory storage, the Pull & Push locking system and an ergonomically shaped carrying handle to make it easier to move from place to place.
Features and benefits
Cartridge filter
- For wet and dry vacuuming without additional filter replacement.
- Simple installation and removal of filter by turning without additional locking part.
Compact design
- Flexible and versatile.
- Space-saving device storage.
Practical blowing function
- The practical blowing function helps wherever vacuuming is not possible.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Storage shelf
- For the safe storage of tool and small parts such as screws or nails.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For perfect cleaning results, whether on dry or wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum convenience and flexibility when vacuuming.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe container opening and closing.
Ergonomic carrying handle
- Enables convenient transport of the device.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Suction Power (W)
|220
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 220
|Air flow rate (l/s)
|max. 43
|Container capacity (l)
|12
|Container material
|plastic
|Colour component
|Device head Black Container Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|4
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|324 x 328 x 378
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.8 m
- Suction hose type: with straight handle
- Suction hose material: plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: 1 Piece(s), Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
Equipment
- Turn switch (On/Off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Folding carrying handle
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Application areas
- Terrace
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Cellar
- Effective wet vacuuming
- Entrance area
- Hobby room