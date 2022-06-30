Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 5 S V-30/6/22/T
The WD 5 S V-30/6/22/T wet and dry vacuum cleaner stands out from the crowd thanks to its 30-litre stainless steel container with drain screw, stainless steel tubes, 6-metre-long cord and 2.2-metre suction hose.
Extreme suction power and energy efficiency: on the WD 5 S V-30/6/22/T wet and dry vacuum cleaner, the device, suction hose and switchable floor nozzle are optimally coordinated with one another. With a rated input power of just 1,100 watts, the wet and dry vacuum cleaner achieves optimum cleaning results on dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The device comes with a robust 30-litre stainless steel container with drain screw, a 6-metre cable, a 2.2-metre suction hose with a removable, electrostatically protected handle, two stainless steel tubes, a switchable floor nozzle, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. The flat pleated filter is suitable for non-stop wet and dry vacuuming. Thanks to patented filter removal technology, the flat pleated filter can be removed in a matter of seconds while avoiding any contact with dirt. The filter cleaning button can be pressed to quickly and efficiently clean the filter. The removable handle allows accessories to be attached directly to the suction hose. The hose can be safely secured at the device head for space-saving storage. The parking position on the bumper allows the tubes and floor nozzle to also be stored quickly and convenientlywhen taking a short break from work.
Features and benefits
Exceptional filter cleaningPowerful pulsed air blasts move the dirt from the filter into the container at the push of a button. Suction performance is quickly restored.
Patented filter removal technologyQuick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt. For wet and dry vacuuming without changing the filter.
Hose storage on the device headThe suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head. Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Practical blowing function
- The practical blowing function helps wherever vacuuming is not possible.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
Practical parking position
- Quick and convenient temporary storage of suction pipe and floor nozzle during breaks.
Practical cord and accessory storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage.
- The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Storage shelf
- For safely storing tools and small parts such as screws and nails.
Removable handle
- Offers the possibility of attaching different nozzles directly onto the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming even in the tightest of spaces.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For perfect cleaning results, whether on dry or wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum convenience and flexibility when vacuuming.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1100
|Suction Power (W)
|280
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 260
|Air flow rate (l/s)
|max. 70
|Container capacity (l)
|30
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Stainless steel Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|6
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|12.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|418 x 382 x 693
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.2 m
- Suction hose type: with bent handle
- Suction hose material: plastic
- Removable handle with electrostatic protection
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Switchable
- Crevice nozzle
- Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s), Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
Equipment
- Filter cleaning function
- Turn switch (On/Off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Convenient 3-in-1 carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Drain screw
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 5 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Renovation
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Workshop
- Terrace
- Effective wet vacuuming
- Cellar
- Hobby room
- Entrance area