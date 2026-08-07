Scrubber drier B 50 W Bp+D51+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
B 50 W Bp compact scrubber dryer for wet floor cleaning with robust aluminium components, dosing system, tank cleaning, D 51 disc brush head and auto-fill/auto-rinse function.
The B 50 W Bp compact scrubber dryer is ideal for efficient floor cleaning and boasts a particularly robust design. The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting cast aluminium – for excellent suction even on structured surfaces and in tight bends. The D 51 single-disc brush head quietly and reliably ensures optimum cleaning results. The compact design of the walk-behind machine provides a better overview and manoeuvrability, particularly in narrow areas. The wheel drive facilitates operation and reduces the physical strain. The new DOSE dosing system also helps to precisely dose cleaning agents – saving money and conserving resources. The auto-rinse function enables contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank, the auto-fill system easy filling of the fresh water tank with an automatic water stop function. Fresh water is easy to top up at any tap with the universal filling hose. In addition, advanced settings and information can be easily controlled from your smartphone with the "Machine connect" app.
Features and benefits
Extremely compact machineGood overview and excellent manoeuvrability. Easy handling, safe and robust to prevent damage.
Connectivity/"Machine connect" smartphone appExpanded range of functions and information. Resource monitoring, increase in productivity, informative animations for maintenance and troubleshooting. Adjustment of parameters, editing of KIK authorisations.
Brush head and squeegee made from cast aluminiumRobust and hard-wearing components. Fewer machine downtimes and higher productivity at lower costs.
Parabolic squeegee with Linatex suction lips
- Perfect suction, even on structured surfaces and in tight bends.
- Reduced risk of slipping and less manual rework.
D 51 single-disc brush head
- Quiet and energy-efficient.
- Cleaning during business hours with long battery runtime.
Eco!Flow system
- Enables speed-dependent water dosing.
- Consistently good cleaning results, even in bends.
New, integrated "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing system
- Exact cleaning agent dosing.
- Consistently good cleaning results and efficient cost savings.
- Contact-free change of cleaning agents thanks to closed-loop system.
Auto-rinse tank rinsing system
- Contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank.
- No splashing.
Auto-fill fresh-water filling system
- Quick and easy filling of the fresh water tank.
- Time savings during the cleaning process, no overflowing thanks to automatic stop.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Traction motor
|Brush working width (mm)
|510
|Vacuum working width (mm)
|850
|Fresh / dirty water tank (l)
|50 / 50
|Theoretical area performance (m²)
|max. 3060
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1840
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Driving speed (km/h)
|max. 6
|Brush speed (rpm)
|140
|Brush contact pressure (kg/g/cm²)
|29 / 32
|Aisle turning width (mm)
|1400
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65
|Total permissible weight (kg)
|245
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|103.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1367 x 609 x 1082
Scope of supply
- Charger
- Curved squeegee
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
- dosing canister for cleaning agent with closed loop system
Equipment
- DOSE
- Traction drive
- Two-tank system
- Tank rinsing system
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- operation using app
- Auto-Fill
- small cleaning agent dosing up to 0.25%
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for building cleaning, in the retail sector or in public buildings
- Suitable for cleaning floors in canteens, schools and hospitals
- For maintenance and intermediate cleaning, e.g. in public buildings