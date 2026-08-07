Scrubber drier B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
B 50 W Bp compact scrubber dryer with robust aluminium components, 80 Ah Li-Ion battery, quick-charge function, dosing system, D 60 disc brush head and auto-fill/auto-rinse function.
The B 50 W Bp compact scrubber dryer boasts a particularly robust design. The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting cast aluminium – for excellent suction even on structured surfaces and in tight bends. The D 60 disc brush head with integrated sweeping function reliably ensures optimum cleaning results and clean floors. The 80 Ah lithium-ion battery powers the walk-behind machine and enables a long operating duration. The quick-charge function reduces unnecessary charging times and long downtimes. The compact design of the walk-behind scrubber dryer provides a better overview and manoeuvrability. The wheel drive facilitates operation and reduces the physical strain. The new DOSE dosing system also helps to precisely dose cleaning agents – saving money and conserving resources. The auto-rinse function enables contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank. The universal hose and auto-fill system facilitate easy filling of the fresh water tank at any tap. In addition, advanced settings and information can be easily accessed from your smartphone thank to the "Machine connect" app.
Features and benefits
50 A quick charger for lithium-ion batteries
- Fully charged in just two hours.
- The machine is always ready to go for maximum productivity and flexibility.
Connectivity/"Machine connect" smartphone app
- Expanded range of functions and information.
- Resource monitoring, increase in productivity, informative animations for maintenance and troubleshooting.
- Adjustment of parameters, editing of KIK authorisations.
Brush head and squeegee made from cast aluminium
- Robust and hard-wearing components.
- Fewer machine downtimes and higher productivity at lower costs.
Parabolic squeegee with Linatex suction lips
- Perfect suction, even on structured surfaces and in tight bends.
- Reduced risk of slipping and less manual rework.
D 60 double-disc brush head
- Large and effective working width.
- Improved productivity and faster cleaning.
Eco!Flow system
- Enables speed-dependent water dosing.
- Consistently good cleaning results, even in bends.
New, integrated "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing system
- Exact cleaning agent dosing.
- Consistently good cleaning results and efficient cost savings.
- Contact-free change of cleaning agents thanks to closed-loop system.
Auto-rinse tank rinsing system
- Contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank.
- No splashing.
Auto-fill fresh-water filling system
- Quick and easy filling of the fresh water tank.
- Time savings during the cleaning process, no overflowing thanks to automatic stop.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Traction motor
|Brush working width (mm)
|600
|Vacuum working width (mm)
|850
|Fresh / dirty water tank (l)
|50 / 50
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 3600
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|2160
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (V/Ah)
|25.6 / 90
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 2.5
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Driving speed (km/h)
|max. 6
|Brush speed (rpm)
|150
|Brush contact pressure (kg/g/cm²)
|25 / 25
|Aisle turning width (mm)
|1400
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2.6
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65
|Total permissible weight (kg)
|241
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|168.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1280 x 636 x 1082
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Battery and on-board charger included
- Quick charger
- Curved squeegee
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
- dosing canister for cleaning agent with closed loop system
Equipment
- DOSE
- Traction drive
- Two-tank system
- Tank rinsing system
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- operation using app
- Auto-Fill
- small cleaning agent dosing up to 0.25%
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for building cleaning, in the retail sector or in public buildings
- Suitable for cleaning floors in canteens, schools and hospitals
- For maintenance and intermediate cleaning, e.g. in public buildings