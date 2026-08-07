The B 50 W Bp compact scrubber dryer boasts a particularly robust design. The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting cast aluminium – for excellent suction even on structured surfaces and in tight bends. The D 60 disc brush head with integrated sweeping function reliably ensures optimum cleaning results and clean floors. The 80 Ah lithium-ion battery powers the walk-behind machine and enables a long operating duration. The quick-charge function reduces unnecessary charging times and long downtimes. The compact design of the walk-behind scrubber dryer provides a better overview and manoeuvrability. The wheel drive facilitates operation and reduces the physical strain. The new DOSE dosing system also helps to precisely dose cleaning agents – saving money and conserving resources. The auto-rinse function enables contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank. The universal hose and auto-fill system facilitate easy filling of the fresh water tank at any tap. In addition, advanced settings and information can be easily accessed from your smartphone thank to the "Machine connect" app.