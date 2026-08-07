Single-disc machine BDP 43/400 C

Thanks to the high rotational speed of 400 rpm, our comfortable and powerful single-disc machine BDP 43/400 C impresses with quick and thorough work results for cleaning and polishing.

Perfect for quick and thorough cleaning and polishing of hard and elastic floor coverings: Our comfortable and powerful single-disc machine BDP 43/400 C impresses with a high rotational speed of 400 rpm with low operating noise at the same time. Furthermore, the high-speed machine can also be used for applying care agents to wooden floors. In order to prevent potential dust dispersion when working, an easy-to-install suction unit including ring is available as optional equipment. The pad holder is included in the scope of delivery as standard.

Features and benefits
Fast, high-speed single-disc machine with 400 rpm
  • Very quiet operation with high area coverage.
  • For excellent polishing results.
Additional socket
  • For suction unit attachment to reduce dust development.
  • No additional cord is required, which means more efficient cleaning.
Large wheels
  • Easy to transport, even over longer distances.
  • Can easily be carried over stairs.
  • Can also be transported in the parking position.
Whisper quiet
  • Can also be used in noise-sensitive areas (e.g. hotel, hospital or office).
Very low deck
  • Reaches under furniture and radiators.
Extensive range of accessories
  • Accessories tailored to the application case, e.g. brushes in different hardness degrees, pad drive boards, different pads, suction unit, etc.
  • Systematic cleaning: Ideal accessories for every application
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Mains operation
Brush speed (rpm) 400
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²) 22
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 55
Voltage (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 33.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 620 x 430 x 1230

Scope of supply

  • Pad drive board

Equipment

  • Tank, optional: 12 l
  • Mains operation
Videos
Application areas
  • Suitable for cleaning and polishing hard and elastic floor coverings
Accessories
Cleaning agents