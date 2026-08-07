Single-disc machine BDS 43/DUO C
Universal single-disc machine BDS 43/DUO C for cleaning, polishing and sanding different floor types. The machine impresses with excellent smooth running at 150 or 300 rpm.
With a working width of 43 centimetres, variable rotational speed (150 or 300 rpm) and a powerful 1500 W motor, our single-disc machine BDS 43/DUO C permits various fields of application. The machine is suitable for cleaning hard and elastic floors and carpeting, for polishing different surfaces and even for sanding parquet. The BDS 43/DUO C impresses with excellent smooth running. Also the wide handle supports simple handling of the machine so that inexperienced or untrained users are able to manage it without difficulty.
Features and benefits
Two speeds150 rpm and 300 rpm selectable with toggle switch. Switch can be easily reached on the intermediate rail.
Whisper quietCan also be used in noise-sensitive areas (e.g. hotel, hospital or office).
Powerful motorExtremely robust and durable design. High torque for efficient cleaning.
Very low deck
- Reaches under furniture and radiators.
Large wheels
- Easy to transport, even over longer distances.
- Can also be carried over stairs.
Extensive range of accessories
- Accessories tailored to the application case, e.g. tank size, brushes in different hardness degrees, pad drive boards, different pads, microfibre pad, diamond pads, etc.
- Systematic cleaning: Ideal accessories for every application
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Mains operation
|Brush working width (mm)
|430
|Working height (mm)
|90
|Brush speed (rpm)
|150 - 300
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|45
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|66
|Voltage (V)
|220
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|49.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|940 x 430 x 1070
Scope of supply
- Pad drive board
Equipment
- Tank, optional: 10 l
- Mains operation
Videos
Application areas
- For cleaning hard, elastic and textile floor coverings
- Also ideal for polishing and sanding parquet