Maximum cleaning efficiency, large range of applications, user-friendly handling: Our new orbital single-disc machine BDS 43 / Orbital C impresses particularly in the area of building cleaning, whether it is in offices, the retail sector, hospitals or schools.With innovative technology the machine combines orbital and rotary motions into a constant vibration, thus making possible a versatile range of applications, from deep scrubbing to polishing and crystallisation through to decoating.Its working width of 43 centimetres also permits work in narrow or furnished areas.