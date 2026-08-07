Scrubber drier B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75+DOSE+SSD
Reliable ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R with 170 Ah battery, integrated battery charger, side scrubbing deck and DOSE cleaning agent dosing system. Area performance: 5100 m2/hour.
Equipped with a powerful 170 Ah battery and an integrated battery charger as standard, the compact ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R with its 110 litre tanks cleans up to 5100 m² per hour. This is achieved with the roller brush head with 75 centimetre working width and sweeping unit, as well as the side scrubbing deck for extending the working width by 10 centimetres to permit cleaning close to the edges, also under shelves. The following features also come as standard: speed-dependent water dosing and the DOSE cleaning agent dosing system for conserving resources, the Auto Fill function for the time-saving filling of the fresh water tank and the tank rinsing system for the quick cleaning of the dirty water tank. All functions are convenient, user-friendly and can be controlled in 30 languages on the large colour display or with the EASY Operation switch. The integrated KIK key system allows the individual assignment of access rights for important machine functions, thus effectively helping to avoid operating errors. Daytime driving lights are also integrated to increase passive safety.
Features and benefits
Roller brush head with integrated sweeping unitMade from die-cast aluminium with large bumper wheels. Saves time with integrated pre-sweeping of coarse dirt. Very smooth running and quiet operation for application in noise-sensitive areas.
Time- and cost-saving side scrubbing deckPermits cleaning at walls or shelves close to the edges. Swerves under the machine in the event of obstacles, thus avoiding damage. Cost savings by avoiding manual reworking in border areas.
Height-adjustable seatPerfect sitting position irrespective of the operator's physical height. Superb seating comfort during the journey. Allows longer, fatigue-free work intervals.
Speed-dependent water dosing
- Reduces the water supply in bends or during slow journeys.
- The water-saving function increases the area performance.
- Faster drying of the ground and lower risk of residual water in bends.
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Traction motor
|Brush working width (mm)
|750
|Vacuum working width (mm)
|950
|Fresh / dirty water tank (l)
|110 / 110
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 5100
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|3600
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 170
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 2.5
|Battery charging time (h)
|7
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 230
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1200
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|75
|Aisle turning width (mm)
|1750
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 5.7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|59
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 2350
|Total permissible weight (kg)
|650
|Software updates available until
|2032-01-01
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|380
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1695 x 975 x 1315
Scope of supply
- Battery and on-board charger included
- Curved squeegee
- Sidescrub deck
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
- dosing canister for cleaning agent with closed loop system
Equipment
- Auto-Fill
- Tank rinsing system
- Traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- DOSE
- Parking brake
- Integrated sweeping attachment
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- Height-adjustable seat
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- standard daytime driving light
- small cleaning agent dosing up to 0.25%
- robust front bumper
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- extremely quiet roller brush head for noise-sensitive areas
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for use in supermarkets, shopping centres or hospitals
- Also suitable for cleaning production areas and warehouses