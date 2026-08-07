Equipped with a powerful 170 Ah battery and an integrated battery charger as standard, the compact ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R with its 110 litre tanks cleans up to 5100 m² per hour. This is achieved with the roller brush head with 75 centimetre working width and sweeping unit, as well as the side scrubbing deck for extending the working width by 10 centimetres to permit cleaning close to the edges, also under shelves. The following features also come as standard: speed-dependent water dosing and the DOSE cleaning agent dosing system for conserving resources, the Auto Fill function for the time-saving filling of the fresh water tank and the tank rinsing system for the quick cleaning of the dirty water tank. All functions are convenient, user-friendly and can be controlled in 30 languages on the large colour display or with the EASY Operation switch. The integrated KIK key system allows the individual assignment of access rights for important machine functions, thus effectively helping to avoid operating errors. Daytime driving lights are also integrated to increase passive safety.