Scrubber drier B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah+R75
Our battery powered ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R manages an hourly area performance of up to 4500 m² . A 170 Ah battery and a battery charger are integrated as standard.
Long work intervals and area performances of up to 4500 m² per hour are possible with our ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R. It also has a powerful 170 Ah battery, along with an integrated battery charger, 110 litre fresh water and dirty water tanks, as well as economical, speed-dependent water dosing. With a working width of 75 centimetres areas are cleaned using a reliable roller brush technique with integrated sweeping function. The operation of the machine is also very simple. Apart from our innovative KIK key system for avoiding operating errors, colour-coded operating elements, the EASY Operation switch, a multilingual display, as well as the time-saving and convenient Auto Fill function for filling the fresh water tank, ensure very simple handling. The machine is equipped with a height-adjustable driver's seat and visible daytime driving lights for enhanced working comfort and safety.
Features and benefits
Roller brush head with integrated sweeping unitMade from die-cast aluminium with large bumper wheels. Saves time with integrated pre-sweeping of coarse dirt. Very smooth running and quiet operation for application in noise-sensitive areas.
Height-adjustable seatPerfect sitting position irrespective of the operator's physical height. Superb seating comfort during the journey. Allows longer, fatigue-free work intervals.
Speed-dependent water dosingReduces the water supply in bends or during slow journeys. The water-saving function increases the area performance. Faster drying of the ground and lower risk of residual water in bends.
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Traction motor
|Brush working width (mm)
|750
|Vacuum working width (mm)
|950
|Fresh / dirty water tank (l)
|110 / 110
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|4500
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|3150
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 170
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 2.5
|Battery charging time (h)
|7
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 230
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1200
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|75
|Aisle turning width (mm)
|1750
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 5.7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|59
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 2350
|Total permissible weight (kg)
|650
|Software updates available until
|2032-01-01
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|370
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1695 x 975 x 1315
Scope of supply
- Battery and on-board charger included
- Curved squeegee
Equipment
- Auto-Fill
- Traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- Parking brake
- Integrated sweeping attachment
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- Height-adjustable seat
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- standard daytime driving light
- robust front bumper
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- extremely quiet roller brush head for noise-sensitive areas
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for use in supermarkets, shopping centres or hospitals
- Also suitable for cleaning production areas and warehouses