Long work intervals and area performances of up to 4500 m² per hour are possible with our ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R. It also has a powerful 170 Ah battery, along with an integrated battery charger, 110 litre fresh water and dirty water tanks, as well as economical, speed-dependent water dosing. With a working width of 75 centimetres areas are cleaned using a reliable roller brush technique with integrated sweeping function. The operation of the machine is also very simple. Apart from our innovative KIK key system for avoiding operating errors, colour-coded operating elements, the EASY Operation switch, a multilingual display, as well as the time-saving and convenient Auto Fill function for filling the fresh water tank, ensure very simple handling. The machine is equipped with a height-adjustable driver's seat and visible daytime driving lights for enhanced working comfort and safety.