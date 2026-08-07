Extremely well-equipped, powerful cleaning capabilities and easy to operate: The B 200 R Bc ride-on scrubber drier is capable of performing extensive cleaning applications over large areas. The floor-cleaning machine features as standard our advanced cleaning agent dosing system, DOSE, as well as the time-saving auto-fill system for convenient filling of the fresh water tank, and the automatic rinsing system for the waste water tank. The large, 110 centimetre wide disc brush head, the robust latest-generation squeegee and two 200-litre tanks for fresh and waste water ensure excellent cleaning results and an area performance of up to 6600 m² per hour. To protect both the operator and the machine, the B 200 R Bc is fitted with the patented KIK key system to prevent operator errors, as well as flashing beacons, a daytime running light and strong front impact protection. With its practical design and easy-to-understand colour coding, the machine is very simple to operate. And that's not all; a built-in charger and a connection to our optional fleet management system, Kärcher Fleet, neatly round off the B 200 R Bc's extensive equipment package.