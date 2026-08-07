Scrubber drier B 200 R Bp Pack 240Ah Wet+R85+DOSE+Rinse+SB
With a tank rinsing system for the 200 l waste water tank and the DOSE cleaning agent dosing unit to ensure maximum efficiency: Our battery powered B 200 R Bp ride-on scrubber dryer.
The battery powered B 200 R Bp ride-on scrubber dryer impresses with its very simple operation, optimal cleaning results and comfortable handling. Its compact design means that it can be effortlessly manoeuvred even on awkwardly shaped areas, while the 85 cm-wide roller brush head with a pre-sweeping unit and the new die-cast aluminium squeegee's outstanding suction performance get your cleaning tasks done. The DOSE cleaning agent dosing system enables valuable resources to be used sparingly. Before starting an application, the auto-fill function enables the 200 l fresh water tank to be filled quickly. The automatic tank rinsing system then makes it convenient to clean the waste water tank. The clever EASY Operation switch, colour-coded controls and large, colour display with 30 languages ensure that the machine is easy to operate. Moreover, a clearly visible daytime running light and robust, steel impact protection make sure that people and the machine are safe and protected.
Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Roller brush head with integrated sweeping unit
- Made from die-cast aluminium with large bumper wheels.
- Saves time with integrated pre-sweeping of coarse dirt.
- Very smooth running and quiet operation for application in noise-sensitive areas.
Innovative KIK system
- Increased security against incorrect operation.
- Reduction in service costs.
- Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Reduced power consumption.
- 40% longer run time per battery charge.
- Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit
- Saves detergent.
- Precise and uniform dosing (adjustable from 0 to 3%).
- Cleaning agent can be replaced without the need to empty the fresh water tank.
Tank rinsing system
- Easy cleaning of the dirty water tank.
- Water savings of up to 70% in comparison to cleaning with a conventional water hose.
- Better hygiene.
Large colour display
- Clear display of the current program.
- Easy operation and shorter teach-in times.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Traction motor
|Brush working width (mm)
|850
|Vacuum working width (mm)
|1180
|Fresh / dirty water tank (l)
|200 / 200
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|5100
|Battery type
|low maintenance
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36 / 240
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 11
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180 - 1300
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|97
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|67
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 2600
|Total permissible weight (kg)
|994
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1925 x 909 x 1420
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
- On-board charger
- Battery and charger included
- Curved squeegee
- Side brushes
- dosing canister for cleaning agent with closed loop system
Equipment
- Auto-Fill
- Tank rinsing system
- Traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- DOSE
- Sweeping function
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- robust front bumper
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- extremely quiet roller brush head for noise-sensitive areas
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities