Equipped with a working width of up to 1755 cm and an extra-large roller brush, the ride-on combination machine B 300 RI LPG makes it possible to scrub and sweep in one step and is therefore ideal for the deep and maintenance cleaning of large areas. Thanks to the optional side brushes/side scrubbing decks, cleaning close to the walls and into the corners is also possible. The environmentally friendly and economical drive with liquid gas (LPG), as well as the 300 litre water tank, permit long work intervals with area performances of up to 16,550 m²/h. A wide, curved squeegee ensures excellent suction, whereas the high dump guarantees simple and very convenient disposal of the waste. A solid steel frame gives the machine the robustness it needs to also easily overcome tougher applications.