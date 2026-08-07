Scrubber drier B 300 R I LPG
With LPG-fuelled ride-on scrubber drier B 300 RI LPG with integrated sweeping function thanks to the 1045 mm wide roller brush head. The area performance is 16,550 m²/h.
Equipped with a working width of up to 1755 cm and an extra-large roller brush, the ride-on combination machine B 300 RI LPG makes it possible to scrub and sweep in one step and is therefore ideal for the deep and maintenance cleaning of large areas. Thanks to the optional side brushes/side scrubbing decks, cleaning close to the walls and into the corners is also possible. The environmentally friendly and economical drive with liquid gas (LPG), as well as the 300 litre water tank, permit long work intervals with area performances of up to 16,550 m²/h. A wide, curved squeegee ensures excellent suction, whereas the high dump guarantees simple and very convenient disposal of the waste. A solid steel frame gives the machine the robustness it needs to also easily overcome tougher applications.
Features and benefits
Scrub vacuuming and sweeping in a single work processDouble productivity of man and machine. Halving of the hours worked. Pre-sweeping not necessary.
Simple high container emptying of the rubbish binConvenient for the operator. No direct contact with dirt. Emptying of the rubbish bin takes place while you are seated.
Rotatable side brush/side scrubbing deck brushes on both sides of the machineExpansion of the working width up to 1,755 mm. Allows area performance of over 16,000 m²/h. Protects machine and objects.
Raised driving position
- Very good view of the surface to be cleaned.
- Agile handling.
Economical, with liquid gas (LPG) combustion engine
- Long, uninterrupted periods of work.
- Also suitable for interior use.
- Independent cleaning.
Solid steel frame
- Robust machine that is also suitable for more heavy-duty jobs.
Curved squeegees
- Very good suction, even in tight curves.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|LPG
|Traction drive
|Traction motor
|Brush working width (mm)
|1045 - 1755
|Working width with two side brushes (mm)
|1755
|Vacuum working width (mm)
|1440
|Fresh / dirty water tank (l)
|300 / 300
|Waste container (l)
|180
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|16550
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|12400
|Battery type
|Starter Battery
|Battery (V/Ah)
|12 / 80
|Climbing ability (%)
|12
|Brush speed (rpm)
|460 - 460
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|25 - 150
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|87
|Total permissible weight (kg)
|2635
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2490 x 1570 x 1860
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Curved squeegee
Equipment
- Traction drive
- Parking brake
- Integrated sweeping attachment
- Sweeping function
- Two-tank system
Videos
Application areas
- Multi-storey car parks
- Also for applications in open halls, external warehouses, loading bays and on construction sites
- For industry (foundries, cement plants), logistics and warehouses, car parks and multistorey car parks, construction industry, airports and ports
- Also ideally suited to logistics operations, for example for cleaning warehouses
- Retail