Scrubber drier B 300 R I LPG

With LPG-fuelled ride-on scrubber drier B 300 RI LPG with integrated sweeping function thanks to the 1045 mm wide roller brush head. The area performance is 16,550 m²/h.

Equipped with a working width of up to 1755 cm and an extra-large roller brush, the ride-on combination machine B 300 RI LPG makes it possible to scrub and sweep in one step and is therefore ideal for the deep and maintenance cleaning of large areas. Thanks to the optional side brushes/side scrubbing decks, cleaning close to the walls and into the corners is also possible. The environmentally friendly and economical drive with liquid gas (LPG), as well as the 300 litre water tank, permit long work intervals with area performances of up to 16,550 m²/h. A wide, curved squeegee ensures excellent suction, whereas the high dump guarantees simple and very convenient disposal of the waste. A solid steel frame gives the machine the robustness it needs to also easily overcome tougher applications.

Features and benefits
Scrubber drier B 300 R I LPG: Scrub vacuuming and sweeping in a single work process
Scrub vacuuming and sweeping in a single work process
Double productivity of man and machine. Halving of the hours worked. Pre-sweeping not necessary.
Scrubber drier B 300 R I LPG: Simple high container emptying of the rubbish bin
Simple high container emptying of the rubbish bin
Convenient for the operator. No direct contact with dirt. Emptying of the rubbish bin takes place while you are seated.
Scrubber drier B 300 R I LPG: Rotatable side brush/side scrubbing deck brushes on both sides of the machine
Rotatable side brush/side scrubbing deck brushes on both sides of the machine
Expansion of the working width up to 1,755 mm. Allows area performance of over 16,000 m²/h. Protects machine and objects.
Raised driving position
  • Very good view of the surface to be cleaned.
  • Agile handling.
Economical, with liquid gas (LPG) combustion engine
  • Long, uninterrupted periods of work.
  • Also suitable for interior use.
  • Independent cleaning.
Solid steel frame
  • Robust machine that is also suitable for more heavy-duty jobs.
Curved squeegees
  • Very good suction, even in tight curves.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type LPG
Traction drive Traction motor
Brush working width (mm) 1045 - 1755
Working width with two side brushes (mm) 1755
Vacuum working width (mm) 1440
Fresh / dirty water tank (l) 300 / 300
Waste container (l) 180
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 16550
Practical area performance (m²/h) 12400
Battery type Starter Battery
Battery (V/Ah) 12 / 80
Climbing ability (%) 12
Brush speed (rpm) 460 - 460
Brush contact pressure (kg) 25 - 150
Water consumption (l/min) max. 12
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 87
Total permissible weight (kg) 2635
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 2490 x 1570 x 1860

Scope of supply

  • Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
  • Curved squeegee

Equipment

  • Traction drive
  • Parking brake
  • Integrated sweeping attachment
  • Sweeping function
  • Two-tank system
Scrubber drier B 300 R I LPG
Scrubber drier B 300 R I LPG
Scrubber drier B 300 R I LPG
Scrubber drier B 300 R I LPG
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Application areas
  • Multi-storey car parks
  • Also for applications in open halls, external warehouses, loading bays and on construction sites
  • For industry (foundries, cement plants), logistics and warehouses, car parks and multistorey car parks, construction industry, airports and ports
  • Also ideally suited to logistics operations, for example for cleaning warehouses
  • Retail
Accessories
Cleaning agents