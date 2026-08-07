Vacuum sweeper KM 120/250 R Bp Pack Classic

With batteries as standard: the battery powered KM 120/250 R Bp Pack Classic industrial sweeper with high area performance for emission-free applications in noise-sensitive areas.

From the outset, our KM 120/250 R Bp Pack Classic industrial sweeper features everything construction companies, the metalworking industry and foundries value: a robust design for tough applications in dusty environments, an emission-free, electric drive and even batteries are already included in the scope of supply. In addition, the machine is so quiet that it is also perfect for use in noise-sensitive inside and outside areas. The innovative Flexible Footprint System ensures optimum cleaning results, whereby the brushes are optimally adapted to the relevant surface. Coarse and fine waste is reliably removed and taken away to the large waste container with hydraulic high container emptying, while the resistant pocket filter is reliably cleaned using a vibration motor. Other practical features such as the resistant solid rubber tyres round off the sophisticated overall package.

Features and benefits
Vacuum sweeper KM 120/250 R Bp Pack Classic: Robust design of the machine for safe work
Robust design of the machine for safe work
Permits applications in extreme external conditions. Leads to longer service life of components and machine. Standard flashing beacon increases safety for user and environment.
Vacuum sweeper KM 120/250 R Bp Pack Classic: Large-area pocket filter with vibration motor
Large-area pocket filter with vibration motor
The large filter area guarantees dust-free work. Effective filter cleaning by means of vibrating motor. Suitable for particularly large quantities of dust.
Vacuum sweeper KM 120/250 R Bp Pack Classic: Simple operation, maintenance and servicing
Simple operation, maintenance and servicing
Simple technology with tried-and-tested components. Easy access to engine compartment permits fast, simple servicing and maintenance. Main sweeper roller and pocket filter can be replaced without tools.
Dustpan principle
  • Guarantees good cleaning results also with fine waste.
  • Effortless pick-up of coarse waste.
  • Low dust production.
Flexible Footprint System
  • Excellent sweeping results.
  • Low brush wear.
  • Optimal adaptation of brushes to different ground/surfaces.
Hydraulic high dump system
  • Simple and safe emptying of waste.
  • Convenient tipping up to 1.42 metres.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Electric
Traction drive DC engine
Drive performance (V/kW) 36 / 5
Max. area performance (m²/h) 7200
Working width (mm) 900
Working width with one side brush (mm) 1200
Working width with two side brushes (mm) 1500
Battery capacity (Ah) 360
Battery voltage (V) 36
Battery runtime (h) max. 3.5
Waste container (l) 250
Climbing ability (%) 14
Working speed (km/h) 6
Filter area (m²) 6
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 1200
Weight, ready for operation (kg) 1200
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1200
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 2082 x 1250 x 1450

Scope of supply

  • pocket filter
  • Solid rubber wheels

Equipment

  • Manual filter cleaning
  • Adjustable main sweeper roller
  • Floating main sweeper roller
  • Power steering
  • Adjustable suction power
  • Dustpan principle
  • Forward traction drive
  • Reverse traction drive
  • Suction
  • Hydraulic container lift emptying
  • Outdoor use
  • Indoor use
  • Battery indicator
  • Operating hour counter
  • Sweeping function, can be switched off
  • Side brush, swings out automatically
Vacuum sweeper KM 120/250 R Bp Pack Classic
Videos
Application areas
  • Ideal for companies in the construction sector, metalworking industry and foundries
  • Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities
  • Also for applications in open halls, external warehouses, loading bays and on construction sites
Accessories