The battery powered KM 130/300 R Bp Pack with three-wheel rear steering operates with low noise and no exhaust emissions. With the dustpan principle, fine waste and coarse dirt are safely vacuumed. The waste container automatically closes during transport. The roller brush automatically adapts to uneven surfaces and can be replaced quickly without tools. A redesigned sweeping system reduces wear and tear. Two horizontally installed flat fold filters ensure clean air even where there are large volumes of dust. Filter cleaning can be done with the push of a button using a highly effective dual scraper. The filter is easily accessible and can be changed without the need for tools. The basic functions can be conveniently selected with a control thanks to the EASY Operation Concept.