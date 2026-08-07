Vacuum sweeper KM 130/300 R Bp Pack
Fully hydraulic industrial sweeper with robust design for the toughest jobs, e.g. in the building material and metal industry, in foundries or other facilities with large amounts of dirt.
The battery powered KM 130/300 R Bp Pack with three-wheel rear steering operates with low noise and no exhaust emissions. With the dustpan principle, fine waste and coarse dirt are safely vacuumed. The waste container automatically closes during transport. The roller brush automatically adapts to uneven surfaces and can be replaced quickly without tools. A redesigned sweeping system reduces wear and tear. Two horizontally installed flat fold filters ensure clean air even where there are large volumes of dust. Filter cleaning can be done with the push of a button using a highly effective dual scraper. The filter is easily accessible and can be changed without the need for tools. The basic functions can be conveniently selected with a control thanks to the EASY Operation Concept.
Features and benefits
Robust constructionSolid steel frame. Rugged, water-cooled industrial engines. Fully hydraulic traction drive.
Efficient filter for long working timesFlat pleated filter with 5.5 m² filter area. Effective filter cleaning with dual scraper. For dust-free sweeping.
Very user-friendlyEASY-Operation concept. Easy cab access. Service-friendly.
Various drive types
- Electric drive.
- Diesel engines conforming to industrial standard.
- Lpg engine for indoor and outdoor use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Electric
|Traction drive
|DC engine
|Drive performance (V/kW)
|36 / 5
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|9100
|Working width (mm)
|1000
|Working width with one side brush (mm)
|1300
|Working width with two side brushes (mm)
|1550
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|360
|Battery voltage (V)
|36
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 2
|Waste container (l)
|300
|Climbing ability (%)
|12
|Working speed (km/h)
|7
|Filter area (m²)
|5.5
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|840
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|1300
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2040 x 1330 x 1430
Scope of supply
- Solid rubber wheels
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Adjustable main sweeper roller
- Power steering
- Dustpan principle
- Forward traction drive
- Reverse traction drive
- Suction
- Hydraulic container lift emptying
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
- Battery indicator
- Operating hour counter
Videos
Application areas
- Building material processing plants
- Metal casting plants
- Metal processing plants
- Storage areas
- Construction sites
- Iron and steelworks
- Material processing plants