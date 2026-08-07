Forecourt unit M 80
Who says cleaning has to be boring? The mat cleaner thoroughly cleans mats up to 80 cm wide without any water.
Using its powerful brushes and absolutely no water, the mat cleaner gently yet effectively removes the dirt that accumulates in car mats. Compared to conventional machines, the cleaner has an extra wide infeed opening, which can accept mats up to a width of 80 centimetres. The running time can be freely adjusted up to a maximum of 10 minutes. The electronic coin acceptor can be programmed with different coins and tokens in a way that is quick and specific to the application. The mat holder, available as an optional extra, adds convenience while cleaning, whilst the optional rain shelter minimises the volume of rain water getting into the machine. This product is sure to impress your customers and enhance the appeal of your site!
Features and benefits
Powerful brushesQuick and thorough mat cleaning for all wash centre customers.
Wide insertion shaftEfficient cleaning of foot mats up to 80 cm wide.
Electronic coin acceptorIndividual and simple programming. Accepts various types of coins and tokens.
Programmable run time
- Infinitely variable adjustment of run time up to 10 minutes.
- For individual adjustment to local conditions.
Mats feed in from the front
- Dirt does not settle on the machine.
- Clean appearance.
Dirt funnel
- Dirt immediately falls into a rubbish bin.
- Guarantees clean foot mats, every time.
Specifications
Technical data
|Protection class
|IP44
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
Application areas
- Waterless cleaning of mats at service stations and self-service wash centres