Water blaster HD 5/11 Cage Classic
HD 5/11 Cage Classic water blaster is low weight, high mobility and offers high performance.
The HD 5/11 Cage Classic has been designed for the harshest conditions. It's easy to transport thanks to the ergonomic handle and the long-lasting machine is suitable for stationary and mobile applications. It can be mounted on the floor or on the wall. With a max. PSI of 1595, this machine offers high performance yet still very compact and low weight. This machine is suitable for workshops & tradesmen.
Features and benefits
Durable and robustThe three-plunger axial piston motor unit, including brass cylinder heads, ensures exceptionally high working times. The sturdy tubular frame provides protection in continuous heavy-duty use. Automatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their service life.
VersatileThe machine can be attached to the floor or the wall. Can be used vertically or horizontally.
Easy to serviceExcellent access to all relevant components. The fresh water filter protects the components and can be removed without tools and cleaned.
Compact design with high mobility
- Very compact construction style and minimal weight.
- Comfortable handle for simple carrying.
- Space-saving storage and transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500
|Feed temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|up to 110 / up to 11
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|160 / 16
|Connected load (kW)
|2.2
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|21.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|23.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|475 x 335 x 340
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Standard
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
- Stainless steel spray lance: 600 mm
- Power nozzle
- High-pressure spray lance
Equipment
- Pressure switch-off
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor areas
- Workshop cleaning
- Service station cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning