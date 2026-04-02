Water blaster HD 5/11 Cage Classic

HD 5/11 Cage Classic water blaster is low weight, high mobility and offers high performance.

The HD 5/11 Cage Classic has been designed for the harshest conditions. It's easy to transport thanks to the ergonomic handle and the long-lasting machine is suitable for stationary and mobile applications. It can be mounted on the floor or on the wall. With a max. PSI of 1595, this machine offers high performance yet still very compact and low weight. This machine is suitable for workshops & tradesmen.

Features and benefits
Water blaster HD 5/11 Cage Classic: Durable and robust
Durable and robust
The three-plunger axial piston motor unit, including brass cylinder heads, ensures exceptionally high working times. The sturdy tubular frame provides protection in continuous heavy-duty use. Automatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their service life.
Water blaster HD 5/11 Cage Classic: Versatile
Versatile
The machine can be attached to the floor or the wall. Can be used vertically or horizontally.
Water blaster HD 5/11 Cage Classic: Easy to service
Easy to service
Excellent access to all relevant components. The fresh water filter protects the components and can be removed without tools and cleaned.
Compact design with high mobility
  • Very compact construction style and minimal weight.
  • Comfortable handle for simple carrying.
  • Space-saving storage and transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 230
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 500
Feed temperature (°C) 60
Working pressure (bar/MPa) up to 110 / up to 11
Max. pressure (bar/MPa) 160 / 16
Connected load (kW) 2.2
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 21.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 23.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 475 x 335 x 340

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: Standard
  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
  • Stainless steel spray lance: 600 mm
  • Power nozzle
  • High-pressure spray lance

Equipment

  • Pressure switch-off
Water blaster HD 5/11 Cage Classic
Water blaster HD 5/11 Cage Classic
Application areas
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • Cleaning outdoor areas
  • Workshop cleaning
  • Service station cleaning
  • Swimming pool cleaning
Accessories
Cleaning agents