Water blaster HDS 6/15-4 C Classic
HDS 6/15-4 C Classic single-phase hot water blaster in the compact class with a durable crankshaft pump, robust tubular steel frame and offering excellent value for money.
Excellent value for money: the single-phase HDS 6/15-4 C Classic compact class hot water blaster with a powerful 4-pole motor. A powerful crankshaft pump builds up the necessary pressure and enables a wide range of cleaning tasks to be carried out efficiently and quickly with the tried-and-tested Classic high-pressure gun. The pressure and water flow can be adjusted depending on the requirements. The integrated water filter keeps dirt particles away from the pump and extends the downtime. The hot water technology even breaks up lubricants effectively and reduces the use of cleaning agents. The highly reliable and maintenance-friendly HDS 6/15-4 C Classic is designed for daily use in hard conditions, whether on construction sites or in the agriculture, automotive or transport industries. A robust tubular steel frame provides protection against impacts, while puncture-proof wheels ensure high manoeuvrability. The machine can also be loaded by crane thanks to an attachment point. The 30-litre fuel tank enables very long operations. There is a practical storage compartment for accessories.
Features and benefits
Robust and durableA robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage. Good accessibility for easy service and maintenance.
ReliabilityRobust crankshaft pump with tried-and-tested Kärcher quality. Proven safety technology such as thermo and safety valve and water filter.
Efficient burner engineeringHigh degree of efficiency with low emissions and long life. Long work applications thanks to 30-l fuel tank. In eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates at the most efficienttemperature range (60 °C) – even at the maximum water flow.
Outstanding mobility
- Puncture-proof, large wheels for safe manoeuvring on uneven surfaces.
- A practical crane hook allows simple transport, also over rough terrain.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|300 - 600
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 150 / 3 - 15
|Max. pressure (bar)
|200
|Temperature (12°C inlet temperature) (°C)
|max. 80
|Connected load (kW)
|3.6
|Heating oil consumption, full load/eco!efficiency (kg/h)
|3.9
|Heating oil consumption, eco!efficiency (kg/h)
|3.2
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nozzle size
|025
|Fuel tank (l)
|30
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|108
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|118
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1075 x 722 x 915
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Standard hot water
- Spray lance: 840 mm
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- Pressure switch-off
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor areas
- Service station cleaning
- Facade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities