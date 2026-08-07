Water blaster HDS 18/18-4 S Classic

The mobile hot water blaster offers a very high flushing capacity of 1800 l/h and enables the parallel use of two spray lances at 180 bar water pressure.

Thanks to its enormous flow rate of 1800 litres per hour, the HDS 18/18-4 S Classic mobile hot water blaster boasts maximum efficiency when removing the most stubborn soiling. The robust crankshaft pump, which is protected by a water fine filter, also enables a working pressure of up to 180 bar and the parallel use of two spray lances. The EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with a servo controller for adjusting the water volume and pressure straight from the trigger gun ensures fatigue-free working. Puncture-proof wheels, two castors and a crane hook also contribute to user-friendly handling and allow the machine to be transported easily. The HDS 18/18-4 S Classic also has an air-cooled, four-pole, low-speed electric motor with soft start-up, flame monitoring for stationary operation, system maintenance dosing in the float box to protect against lime deposits and Kärcher's eco!efficiency mode for economical operation. On top of this, a sturdy tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine from damage. A ten-metre high-pressure hose is included in the scope of supply.

Features and benefits
Water blaster HDS 18/18-4 S Classic: Robust and reliable for tough applications
Robust and reliable for tough applications
Robust crankshaft pump with tried-and-tested Kärcher quality. A robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage. Good accessibility for easy service and maintenance.
Water blaster HDS 18/18-4 S Classic: Efficient burner engineering
Efficient burner engineering
High degree of efficiency with low emissions and long life. Long work applications thanks to 30-l fuel tank. In eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates at the most efficienttemperature range (60 °C) – even at the maximum water flow.
Water blaster HDS 18/18-4 S Classic: Save energy and time: EASY!Force high-pressure guns and EASY!Lock quick-release locks.
Save energy and time: EASY!Force high-pressure guns and EASY!Lock quick-release locks.
At last – work without getting tired: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun. EASY!Lock quick-release locks: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Reliability
  • Large water fine filter for optimal protection of the pump.
  • Powerful, 4-pole slow-running electric motor.
  • Safety valve, water shortage and fuel safeguard guarantee the operational safety of the device.
Outstanding mobility
  • Puncture-proof, large wheels for safe manoeuvring on uneven surfaces.
  • With crane hook for simple transport.
  • Robust metal steering rollers and large wheels make the machine completelysuitable for use on construction sites.
Float box with system maintenance dosing
  • Water softening system prevents limescale deposits on the heating coil and therefore prolongs the lifetime.
Prepared for stationary operation
  • With integrated flame monitoring for stationary operation as standard.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 870 - 1730
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 50 - 180 / 5 - 18
Temperature (12°C inlet temperature) (°C) max. 80
Heating oil consumption, full load/eco!efficiency (kg/h) 6.5
Heating oil consumption, eco!efficiency (kg/h) 5.2
Connected load (kW) 11
Power cable (m) 5
Nozzle size 025
Water inlet 1″
Fuel tank (l) 30
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 210
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 222.2

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • Spray lance: 1050 mm
  • Power nozzle
  • Servo control

Equipment

  • Pressure switch-off
  • Optional two-lance operation
  • Pole reversing plug (3-phase)
  • Soft damping system (SDS)
  • Dry-run protection
Water blaster HDS 18/18-4 S Classic
Water blaster HDS 18/18-4 S Classic
Water blaster HDS 18/18-4 S Classic
Water blaster HDS 18/18-4 S Classic
Water blaster HDS 18/18-4 S Classic
Water blaster HDS 18/18-4 S Classic
Water blaster HDS 18/18-4 S Classic
Water blaster HDS 18/18-4 S Classic
Water blaster HDS 18/18-4 S Classic
Water blaster HDS 18/18-4 S Classic
Water blaster HDS 18/18-4 S Classic
Videos
Application areas
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • Device and machine cleaning
  • Workshop cleaning
  • Cleaning outdoor areas
  • Service station cleaning
  • Facade cleaning
  • Swimming pool cleaning
  • Cleaning of sports facilities
  • Cleaning during production processes
  • Cleaning of production facilities
Accessories
Cleaning agents